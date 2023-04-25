Editor’s Note: All aspects of this story are being reported based on corroboration done by other journalists. For example, Dom Lucre claims to have seen Tiffany Epps’ personal credentials, including adoption paperwork. We have no reason to doubt anything told in the Twitter Spaces interview below, but we have not independently verified it.

Tiffany Epps, the adopted daughter of Ray Epps, claims he began sexually molesting her when she was 14-years-old. She claims he was abusive in other ways as well. The details she paints of the January 6 provocateur’s life include strange incidents, such as the time when “Sgt James Ray Epps” was arrested in Mexico.

Ray Epps daughter is on my space right now and said he made her remove her clothes and sleep outside naked as a child. Why would Democrats defend this man? pic.twitter.com/ht9iwCH1U9 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 25, 2023

Here is the Twitter Spaces that had several asking questions, including Lucre and #WalkawayMovement founder Brandon Straka. Tiffany Epps comes on around the 25-minute mark:

https://t.co/LZOlcutcvt — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 25, 2023

We have reached out to Tiffany Epps to do an interview with us.