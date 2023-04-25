Government is slavery, but they pretend they are controlling the slave for their own good and giving them freedom. This illusion is going to be permanently shattered soon as the incoming FedCoin will be overt and obvious enslavement.

The United States is going to go ahead with launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which we know, considering it’s the endgame. It’s the easiest way to control literally everything about every human. In a new episode of The Rich Dad Channel, Robert Kiyosaki says that a “FedCoin,” or a Federal Reserve-issued CBDC, will allow the authorities to become omnipresent and surveil Americans’ every move to make sure they are behaving.

The ruling class will have total control over what you spend, how much they decide you owe them, and whether or not you can even spend their money. This scam is going to end the illusion that we are free. We aren’t and haven’t been since we continue to live under a ruling class, commonly called government.

Kiyosaki is only one of the many financial gurus warning of this scheme.

“The big concern with FedCoin, the CBDC, is that we lose our privacy. That they’ll track us, they’ll track every move because they’ll know everything we’re spending money on, what we spend it on, who we give it to, and all these, so it becomes George Orwell’s 1984. Big Brother will watch you via our money and that’s the problem with the central bank digital currency or the Fed Coin…

People like me panic. I said, ‘Oh my God, they’re gonna track me. I don’t want them to know how I’m spending my money. it’s none of their business.’

But now with blockchain and all this, they can track anything they want, so our privacy goes. That’s why when George Gammon says Orwellian, he’s talking about 1984. Big Brother’s going to watch you. That’s where we’re heading.” –Robert Kiyosaki, Rich Dad Radio Show via YouTube

We are about to lose any semblance of the “freedom” we don’t have. Those who believed somehow that the ruling class of the U.S. isn’t tyrannical are about to have their eyes opened.

If we don’t say no in large numbers and stand up to this now, we will very quickly see ourselves enslaved by the invisible chains we latched onto ourselves.

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.