Children, the most targeted demographic in the world right now besides white males, are in the crosshairs of the United Nations, which is trying to legalize pedophilia and other perversions in the name of sexual liberation.

A new report from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS), in conjunction with the International Commission of Jurists and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), states that criminal law all around the world needs to be adjusted to allow for minors to legally consent to sex with adults or whomever.

Going right along with the globalist vision of a world filled with sexualized children and babies, the UN is proposing “decriminalizing” basically all forms of sexual activity, including the grooming of children to become transgenders and to engage in sexual activity with adult perverts.

“Consensual sexual conduct, irrespective of the type of sexual activity, the sex / gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression of the people involved or their marital status, may not be criminalized in any circumstances,” the report states, adding that “[c]onsensual same-sex, as well as consensual different-sex sexual relations, or consensual sexual relations with or between trans, non-binary and other gender diverse people, or outside marriage – whether pre-marital or extramarital – may, therefore, never be criminalized.”

(Related: Check out our earlier report on this subject to learn more.)

UN “Peacekeepers” are notorious for gang-raping children and forming “sex rings” in vulnerable countries like Haiti

Despite what the groomers and perverts often try to argue, there is no way for an underage child to truly consent to sexual activity with an adult. The National Pulse‘s Jack Montgomery puts it like this:

“Ages of consent exist because minors are rightly considered incapable of giving informed consent. Particularly if they are vulnerable, or have been groomed.”

In other words, the only time a child can consent to such perversions is if he or she was groomed, aka brainwashed, into consenting based on lies and manipulation. And the UN seems to be coming out in full support of lying to and manipulating children into having sex with adult perverts, with no legal consequences for the latter.

All of this makes sense when considering the UN’s lengthy history of sanctioned child abuse, including by its “Peacekeepers” who enter vulnerable and impoverished countries like Haiti in order to rape and even gang-rape children, as well as form “sex rings” to profit from this grotesque child abuse.

The Associated Press (AP) published a report back in 2017 highlighting one such sex ring that was organized by 137 UN Peacekeepers, almost none of whom have ever been held accountable for their crimes against humanity.

NATO soldiers, UN police, and other Western “aid workers” in Africa and even Europe are also involved in these child rape networks, one of the most notable being the exploitation of sex-trafficked children in Kosovo during the Serbian clash of 1999.

It was from that incident that a “marginal sex slavery scene,” to quote Montgomery, “flourish[ed] into a major industry.”

Another thing the UN wants to decriminalize is “non-disclosure of HIV status” prior to sexual activity. The UN basically wants people who are infected with this deadly disease to be legally allowed to go around spreading it to others without their knowledge or consent.

If the UN gets its way, it will also become illegal for anyone to try to change a person’s “sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression,” meaning children who become successfully indoctrinated into such things cannot be urged, even by their own parents, to turn away from such perversions.

The latest news about the globalists’ quest to destroy all children can be found at GayMafia.news.

Sources for this article include: