The current and emerging food crises in the United States have millions of Americans very concerned about the future. From supply chain shenanigans to food processing plants “inexplicably” being compromised to bird flu decimating the poultry industry, it’s no wonder there has been a sharp rise in the “prepper” food industry.

Unfortunately, freeze-dried food can often be very expensive. We’ve seen this first hand as the only company that sells premium sous vide, freeze-dried beef cubes that include Ribeye, NY Strip, and Tenderloin.

Is it as cheap as buying at the store? No. But properly freeze-dried and stored meats can last ten years or more without refrigeration. The freeze-drying process can be challenging, but those who have the time and patience should consider doing it.

This is why so many people are buying their own freeze dryers to use at home. The market is essentially cornered by Harvest Right, which isn’t a bad thing since their quality and customer service are both superb. We’ve bought six so far with two more on the way. But families and individuals considering getting their own can and should as long as they go in with their eyes open.

The pros and cons are easy to understand. In fact, there really is only one pro and it's a huge one. YOU control the food you're storing away for yourself and your family. Those who are willing to spend the time and money to freeze dry their own food should do so as long as they're going to be committed.

And therein lies the cons to buying a freeze dryer. It takes time to make them cost effective. Depending on humidity in your area, a single run can take up to two days to complete. Granted, most of that time is the freeze dryer doing all the work, but the process is not without effort. Once the food is ready it must be put into appropriate containers with oxygen absorbers and sealed properly so they can last.

So the bottom line is this: If you can afford the money, space, and time to spend on freeze-drying your own food and you believe the need for the food is many months or years away, then eventually the Harvest Right freeze dryer will pay for itself. If you don’t have the time or money, or if you believe the food crisis will hit hard very soon, then it makes more sense to buy freeze-dried food instead.

Knowing what I know now after using freeze dryers for my company, I can say buying a freeze dryer is a sound investment for anyone who commits to stocking up food over time.