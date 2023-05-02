The so-called “Godfather of Artificial Intelligence” has issued a warning about the technology he helped create after quitting his job at Google. Geoffrey Hinton says “bad actors” could harness AI for “bad things”.

Since all politicians are “bad actors,” (if they were “good” they wouldn’t be members of the ruling class to begin with) we could be looking at a tyranny most of us have only imagined or seen in movies.

Turing Award-winning scientist Geoffrey Hinton resigned from Google last month, where he had spent much of the past decade developing generative AI programs. Hinton is credited with being a foundational figure in the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) but told the New York Times in a lengthy interview published on Monday that he took the decision to exit amid a de-facto arms race in Silicon Valley between Google and Microsoft, according to reporting by RT.

He has also since warned of the risks that his life’s work may present to humanity in the very near future.

The controversial technology has formed the basis for generative AI software such as ChatGPT and Google Bard, as the tech-sector giants test acceptance by the slave class into a new scientific frontier, one they expect to form the basis of their companies’ futures and wipe out the need for the human slave class.

Hinton’s told the New York Times his motivation for leaving Google was so he could speak without oversight about the technology that he now views as posing a danger to mankind. “I console myself with the normal excuse: If I hadn’t done it, somebody else would have,” he told the United States newspaper.

The latest version of ChatGPT, released in March by San Francisco’s OpenAI, prompted the publication of an open letter signed by more than 1,000 tech-sector leaders – including Elon Musk – to highlight the “profound risks to society and humanity” that the technology poses.

Hinton maintains that Google has acted “very responsibly” in its stewardship of artificial intelligence but eventually, he says, the technology’s proprietors might inevitably lose control. This could lead to a scenario, he says, where false information, photos and videos are indeterminable from real information, and lead to people not knowing “what is true anymore.” –RT

We are already there without the help of AI, thanks to the ruling class’s propaganda machine and psychological operations. The slave class can barely get by and function from day to day anymore, let alone have time to actually think critically and figure out what is true in the fakest world humans have ever experienced.

“The idea that this stuff could actually get smarter than people – a few people believed that,” Hinton told the New York Times. “But most people thought it was way off. And I thought it was way off. I thought it was 30 to 50 years or even longer away. Obviously, I no longer think that.”

We’ve been warned repeatedly and no matter how bad it is, humans keep trusting their masters to look out for them.

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.