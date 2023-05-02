Robert F. Kennedy Jr may be running for president as a Democrat, but many of his campaign talking points could have been written by the Libertarian Party. The latest callout for freedom in America came with the candidate promising to pardon journalist Julian Assange if elected.

He even mentioned other imprisoned or otherwise persecuted political dissidents.

Instead of championing free speech, the U.S. actively persecutes journalists and whistleblowers. I’ll pardon brave truth-tellers like Julian Assange and investigate the corruption and crimes they exposed. This isn’t the Soviet Union. The America I love doesn’t imprison dissidents. Other brave truth-tellers include John Kiriakou, Chelsea Manning, Reality Winner, Daniel Hale, Thomas Drake, Jeffrey Sterling, and Edward Snowden. They were trying to return America to its democratic and humanitarian ideals.

Between his pushes against the Covid jabs, arming Ukraine, and the trans-supremacy agenda, RFK Jr is sounding like someone patriots will consider. Promising to pardon Julian Assange is just another feather in his liberty cap.