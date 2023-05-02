Central banks are buying gold at a record pace in anticipation of fiat currency collapse. Meanwhile, the commercial banking sector is imploding. Just today, three more banks were halted on the stock exchange as their stock prices collapsed.

Those three banks are PacWest Bankcorp, Western Alliance and Metropolitan Bank.

More bank failures are imminent. Fiat currencies are collapsing (by design). The goal of the corrupt establishment is to take out the small and mid-sized banks, and leave just a few giants standing, holding all the assets. JP Morgan, anyone?

Once the small and mid-sized banks are destroyed, the powers that be will initiate the final collapse of the dollar and attempt to force everyone into Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), which will be the final nail in the coffin of human freedom.

Just yesterday, I interviewed Chris Olson, the CEO of Treasure Island, about this very scenario. That interview is featured in today’s hard-hitting Brighteon Broadcast News episode shown below.

I also interviewed Michael Yon about the globalist invasion being staged through the UN-funded migrant camps in Panama (near the Darien Gap).

A mass of millions is being gathered to bum rush the US southern border in the weeks ahead, overwhelming border protection services and flooding the USA with an actual invasion force of migrants intended to replace the American people. As American Military News.com reports:

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said the Mexican cartels are preparing to flood the United States’ southern border with between 700,000 and one million illegal immigrants when Title 42 is lifted in an effort to overwhelm U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“I just got off the phone with a county supervisor from my state, sits right on the border. They just had a briefing with the sector chiefs from San Diego through Yuma to Tucson, and they are told that there’s between 700,000 and a million people massing south of the border that when Title 42 goes away, the cartels have planned to overwhelm the system,” Biggs said during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room.

See Michael Yon’s stocking report from Panama — plus Chris Olson’s interview on banks, gold and silver — in the Brighteon Broadcast News episode here:

Once-famous female model now dumpster diving for food on streets of LA

Biden’s economic policies are causing MASS HOMELESSNESS, destitution and desperation

Polish general says they’ve run out of ammunition for Ukraine

US military has very little industrial capacity to manufacture munitions

US gunpowder facility blew up two years ago and still isn’t operational

60% of Americans agree the corporate media pushes misinformation

Biden punishing people with good credit by RAISING their mortgage loan rates

Robert F Kennedy Jr. voices opposition to biological men competing against women on women’s sports teams

Interview with gold industry insider (Treasure Island) about precious metals supply and demand

Interview with Michael Yon, reporting from Panama on latest details of UN-funded INVASION of the USA

Yon calls for the American people to defend their own borders, since the government won’t

