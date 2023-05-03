We are past the point of needing to convince anyone that the western financial system is collapsing. People see it every day with bank failures, food inflation and collapsing credit.

The Fed just raised interest rates another 25 basis points, by the way, and declared the need to keep contracting credit across the economy. The commercial real estate market is going to fall off a cliff.

To survive the implosion of the western financial system, you need to be nimble. That’s why I’m handing out homework assignments today, to provide you a checklist of all the things you need to nail down in advance of the worsening financial crisis.

Step-by-step instructions if you want to have assets remaining after the engineered demolition of the banking & finance sector

In today’s Brighteon Broadcast News (see above), I give you step-by-step instructions for things you need to set up right now in order to have the full spectrum of options available to you as financial institutions fail.

For example, I explain how you need to be banking with at least three banks, including one large bank (that will receive endless bailouts) and two smaller or mid-sized banks (that won’t deplatform you because of your values).

Next, you need to set up money transfers between these 3 banks, and you need to practice wiring money in and out of these 3 banks so you have the process worked out in advance.

As you’ll learn in the broadcast, you also need a customer relationship with a precious metals retailer, and you also need to have a crypto wallet on your phone or desktop computer, with experience using it (transferring fiat to crypto, exchanging crypto to crypto, selling crypto for fiat, etc.). This means you also need an “on ramp” into crypto, which usually means an exchange such as Gemini, Binance or Coinbase — all of which I do NOT trust to hold your crypto, by the way — in order to move fiat into crypto and then transfer it off these exchanges to your local wallets.

There are more instructions in the broadcast. The point is, you need competency in all these areas so that you can move assets quickly, without getting stuck or frozen out.

It’s also a wise idea to have a fair amount of physical cash on hand as well as physical gold and silver.

I truly believe that those who survive the financial collapse will use combined asset protection and mobility strategies involving precious metals, banks, crypto and privacy services.

Soon, government will dictate how you’re allowed to spend fiat currency

Remember: We are entering an era where the government is going to start rationing food purchases. This means the ability to purchase food products using private transactions — including privacy crypto — may be essential to avoid starvation.

For this reason, by the way, Bitcoin isn’t on the list of crypto coins I trust because the entire Bitcoin blockchain is completely transparent and public. Anyone can see where you’ve spent Bitcoins, making it useless for privacy transactions. Only cryptocurrencies with privacy features will protect you from the prying eyes of a totalitarian government regime that quite literally wants to starve you to death by limiting how much food you’re allowed to purchase.

Locally, that same privacy can be achieved by purchasing food from a local farmer’s market using silver coins, for example. Or trading ammo, seeds, first aid supplies, etc. Barter has an important role in the local survival economy.

Boiling it down, silver is a privacy coin for LOCAL transactions, and pro-privacy crypto coins are useful for DISTANT transactions.

As the banking collapse heats up, there’s no longer time to procrastinate about moving retirement to physical precious metals. Here are the four companies we vetted. They are patriotic, America First companies that do NOT donate to Democrats, work with the CCP, or embrace CBDCs. These companies actually love America and can help you protect your life’s savings.

Importantly, you must get all these systems in place before it hits the fan, because once it does, many of these off ramps and transactions infrastructure options will simply be shut down (for example when banks declare a bail-in, or the government halts the financial system for a weekend in order to force everyone into CBDCs).

Watch my full Brighteon Broadcast News to hear all the instructions, tips and pitfalls in this process:

US banking system collapse accelerates as 3 more banks are halted in trading

Government leaders LIE and tell us everything is solid and stable when it’s on the brink of collapse

You MUST do these critical things to survive the banking collapse

Multiple bank accounts, privacy services, crypto competency, metals pipelines

Only the nimble (who can move quickly) will preserve their assets

Interivew with Dr. John Witcher, running for Governor of Mississippi

Crazy high glyphosate levels found in ORGANIC black beans

Health Ranger Report:

