When Whole Cows launched last month, the owners knew they would be accused of being “right-wing conspiracy theorists.” None of the three founders are vaccinated, all of them vote Republican, and they believe America’s food supply is under attack.

That’s why they launched the company in the first place.

“We recognized last year that the best way we could continue to serve Americans was by offering high-quality meat they could store away for decades if necessary,” said CEO Jason Nelson. “Unfortunately, I’m pretty sure we’re not going to have to wait decades before people will have a hard time getting beef.”

Nelson said they wanted to “continue” serving Americans because as a disabled veteran of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines, he’s spent most of his adult life in service. After leaving the military due to the Covid vaccine mandates, he decided to launch a freeze dried company last year.

“The problem with the ‘prepper food’ industry is that most of it is crap,” said co-founder JD Rucker. “These companies sell overpriced, low-quality food in hopes that by the time anyone opens it and realizes it’s crap, the apocalypse will be in full effect so they won’t have to field customer complaints.”

Nelson and Rucker met in 2020 during an interview for Nelson’s primary campaign against moderate Republican Congressman Pete Sessions. A few months later, they decided to get into the freeze dried meat business. They agreed on two guiding principles: The food they would offer would only be of the highest quality and the company would always embrace an America First mentality.

They knew from day one that their company would never bow to the “woke” mob.

“I get it that we’re alienating ourselves from half the country, but we love America,” Rucker said. “We decided to never withhold our worldview as a company, to dismiss the wokesters and proudly show our true colors. Those colors are red, white, and blue.”

After bringing on U.S. Army veteran and political consultant Benjamin Riley as CFO, the three launched with an initial offering of chicken. It was during the height of the worst bird flu epidemic in American history, so providing chicken seemed to be the natural first step. In March, 2023, they started buying cows from local Texas ranchers to branch out into the beef industry as well.

“We are the only freeze dried, long-term storage food company in America that offers the whole cow,” Nelson said. “These aren’t bags of ‘beef crumbles.’ We offer Ribeye cubes, NY Strip cubes, and Tenderloin cubes. Even our ‘base’ product of premium cubes is made up of Sirloin, Chuck, and the rest of the good meat. All of the filler and scraps from our cows gets sold back to the butcher for their ground beef and sausage.”

To stay true to their America First pledge, all of their cattle are sourced from the United States and will never be injected with the mRNA vaccines that are currently being developed. These types of vaccines are already being used in pork.

“The funny part is that the stuff we reject is exactly what other prepper food companies offer as their beef products,” Rucker noted.

Despite being just over a month into their beef launch, the company is already scouting out a second production facility. Demand has been high, especially with beef prices on the rise.

“Americans love great beef,” said Nelson. “We sous vide our cubes, freeze dry them, then put them in mylar bags with oxygen absorbers so it’s shelf-stable for at least a decade and likely much longer. Just put it in water or stew for 15 minutes and it returns to nearly its original flavor and nutritional levels, far better then dehydrated or canned beef.”

With the ongoing push to eliminate beef from our food supply and replace it with bugs or lab-grown meat, it behooves Americans to stock up on bags of freeze dried premium beef cubes from Whole Cows.