“I’m with Tucker,” NFL legend Brett Favre Tweeted.
But he didn’t just give a little shout out to his friend. He also Tweeted a video by Megyn Kelly calling for Americans to stop watching Fox News altogether.
I’m with Tucker. Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak.
— Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) May 8, 2023
Reports came out over the weekend that Carlson’s allies would be applying pressure to Fox News. Is this part of that campaign?
