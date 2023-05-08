Whenever the World Health Organization, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Clinton Health Access Initiative work on a project together, the entire world should shudder in repulsion and terror. That’s why “The Big Catch-Up” may be the most evil project born from Powers and Principalities that we’ve seen in a long time.

They’re trying to jab the kids. All of them.

According to Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D., writing for The Defender:

Warning that the world is less prepared for the next pandemic than it was prior to the spread of COVID-19, Chelsea Clinton — via the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) — along with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation launched an initiative called “The Big Catch-up.”

“The Big Catch-up” will last 18 months and, according to Clinton, aims to become “the largest childhood immunization effort ever,” Fortune reported. Clinton, who serves as vice chair of CHAI, last week presented the initiative at Fortune’s Brainstorm Health Conference in Marina del Rey, California.

One day earlier, under the auspices of World Immunization Week, the WHO introduced “The Big Catch-up,” describing it as a “targeted global effort to boost vaccination among children following declines driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Truly Christian. Truly conservative. Buy gold and silver from a company that does not hate your worldview. Kirk Elliott will deliver to your door or help you protect your retirement with “smart money” bullion… no gimmicks or high-pressure sales tactics.

This #PoS is every bit as bad as her mother. If you think she got the same jab as the people that went to the local pharmacy I have a bridge for you to buy. They are lying & kids are dying. #WEF sellout. #CCP pawn. Just garbage… hope this sums up my feelings #COVID19 #truth https://t.co/E5yXVFfdgu — Tom Renz (@RenzTom) May 8, 2023

Let’s be crystal clear about what this really means because it’s possible to get caught up in the immediate threat while missing the bigger picture. Yes, the thought of billions of various vaccines and whatever else they choose to inject into children is mindboggling — by itself it would be horrible. But the real threat this represents is in the permanent infrastructure they’ll be creating for future injections of pretty much whatever they want.

This is an example of the powers-that-be using the predicate of protecting children as a means to rapidly deploy mass injection units across the globe. So it isn’t just what they’re wanting to accomplish in the next 18-months with children. That’s bad enough. It’s what they do afterwards with the infrastructure they build that should truly concern us.

Bill Gates has long lamented his inability to single-handedly establish perpetual, ubiquitous inoculation centers. In his ideal dystopia, everyone from the kid on his smartphone in Manhattan to the villager in West Africa would be compelled to report to their designated jab lab so they can be injected with the cocktail du jour. “The Big Catch-Up” will give him and the globalist elite cabal the foundation upon which to implement such a future very rapidly.

Expect the legal means to make this happen to be quietly injected (pun intended) into the International Health Regulations when the WHO Assembly meets this month.

The world is careening headlong into the abyss of total medical tyranny. With Chelsea Clinton as the spokesperson, Bill Gates as the money, and the WHO as the implementers, we will be outmatched unless we start waking up the masses.