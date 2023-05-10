There are times when a politician goes back on their campaign promise and doing so is a very good thing for America. This is one of those instances.

The Biden-Harris regime adopted one of the Trump Administration rules they had panned throughout the 2020 election season. They’re doing this just before the humanitarian and sovereignty crisis that is about to happen this week with the lifting of Title 42 restrictions.

According to Dailywire:

The Biden administration has brought back a Trump-era immigration rule the day before Title 42 is scheduled to sunset and encourage a wave of illegal immigration into the U.S.

The rule, finalized and published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, disqualifies migrants from applying for asylum in the U.S. if they neglected to first apply for asylum in other countries they traveled through, such as Mexico. Hundreds of asylum officers were trained in how to enforce the rule on Tuesday ahead of Title 42’s expiration, according to CBS News.

The new rule, a reversal of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises, comes as the administration has failed for more than two years to control historic levels of illegal immigration into the U.S. The ongoing crisis at the southern border is widely expected to worsen later this week when Title 42, a health order authorizing border officials to immediately expel migrants without processing, is repealed at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

When former President Donald Trump implemented the rule to contain illegal immigration, Biden was one of his most vocal critics. Biden used Trump’s immigration policies as a club during the 2020 presidential campaign.

“This is the first president in the history of the United States of America that anybody seeking asylum has to do it in another country,” Biden said during the final debate of the campaign. “That’s never happened before in America.”

Don’t expect this to make much of dent in slowing the upcoming invasion. It’s a loophole they’re allowing themselves to try to mitigate the massive damage they’re about to do to this nation. It’s good news, and at this point we’ll take any good news we can get, but it’s still a best practice to brace for impact.