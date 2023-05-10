Getting “ratio’d” on Twitter is when a post gets more comments than likes. It’s an indicator that people disagree with the sentiment; Twitter users are far more likely to comment about something they disagree with while liking and/or retweeting what they believe to be correct.
CNN’s reaction to Tucker Carlson’s announcement of relaunching his show on Twitter started with three words that instantly polarized the conversation. They labeled him as a “Right-wing extremist,” prompting a storm of nearly 20,000 comments compared to 8,000 likes by the early morning hours Wednesday.
Here’s a screenshot followed by the actual Tweet:
Right-wing extremist Tucker Carlson will relaunch his program on Twitter, a platform he praised as the only remaining large free-speech platform in the world after Fox News fired him late last month. https://t.co/QwlHtYvlDB
— CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2023
The left uses labels such as “right-wing extremists” or “fascist” so loosely with anyone that doesn’t wholeheartedly embrace wokeness that it’s impossible to take them seriously. Carlson is a populist whose worldview aligns with the masses. And while most in the masses that agree with him are on the political right, calling him an “extremist” is as disingenuous as calling Dylan Mulvaney a “woman.”
At least CNN didn’t call Tucker Carlson a “white supremacists”… though that label will almost certainly come soon as well.
Four America First Precious Metals Companies
Most precious metals companies donate to Democrats, work with the CCP, and embrace CBDCs. Out of 31 companies we vetted, only four stood out as being truly America First.
- Small: Our Gold Guy allows you to work with the owner
- Medium: Genesis Precious Metals invokes a Biblical worldview for retirement
- Large: Kirk Elliott works only with bullion, “The Smart Money”
- XL: GoldCo is endorsed by Sean Hannity
You shouldn’t be investing with companies that work against this nation. With these four companies, you know your money will not be reinvested into making America “woke.” We have been courted by companies that pay better. We passed because of ideology, but I can assure you of this: Most conservative websites and show hosts have no idea they’re supporting companies that hate America. Otherwise, I’d hope they would ditch them.
Leave a Reply