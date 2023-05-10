Many if not most of my readers are well aware of the various tactics used by the powers-that-be to push the narratives they want circulated while suppressing the ones they don’t. They’ve been using blatant censorship as their blunt weapon of choice lately, but sometimes that’s just not enough.

A common tactic used for “news cycle control” is to properly time their actions or releases to happen when other news they don’t want covered is being released. The best example I’ve seen of this was the leak of Donald Trump’s “grab them by the *****” video. It was absolutely not a coincidence that the video was released the same day that Hillary Clinton’s and John Podesta’s damning campaign emails were dropped by Wikileaks.

Today, we witnessed another prime example of news cycle control. Congressman George Santos was arrested just as the House Oversight Committee was dropping revelations about the Biden Crime Family. As a result, the only major corporate media outlets that has the far-bigger Biden story as their headline is Fox News. CNN, MSNBC, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News, NY Times, Washington Post, and a dozen other outlets I checked have the revelations dropped by the GOP either buried or completely absent. The Santos arrest is the headline story for all of them.

I’ll never understand the stupidity of the feckless GOP on Capitol Hill for announcing their intentions on Sunday. They had the goods on Biden at that point. Why schedule a press conference three days later knowing it would get blacked out and ignored? It’s hard to tell whether they were being idiotic or doing it like that intentionally so only their base would hear the news. It could be both. It’s probably both.

As Shawn Fleetwood at The Federalist noted:

It’s amazing how the arrest of Santos came at the exact same moment Republicans on the House Oversight Committee held a press conference documenting the Biden family’s overseas business ventures. Announced earlier this week, Wednesday morning’s presser revealed bank records showing how the Bidens and their associates created a network of more than 20 companies and received “at least $10 million … from foreign nationals’ and their related companies.”

Truly Christian. Truly conservative. Buy gold and silver from a company that does not hate your worldview. Kirk Elliott will deliver to your door or help you protect your retirement with “smart money” bullion… no gimmicks or high-pressure sales tactics.

According to the records obtained by House Republicans, most of these 20 companies were purportedly LLCs and created when Biden occupied the vice president’s office. The money trafficked to the Bidens came from several different countries, including China and Romania.

“While VP Biden was lecturing Romania on anti-corruption policies, he served as a walking billboard for his son & family to collect money. Hunter & his associates capitalized on a lucrative financial relationship with a Romanian national who was later convicted of corruption,” the House Oversight Committee revealed in a Twitter thread. “The Bidens received over $1 million for the Romania deal, with 16 of the 17 payments made during Biden’s VP term. The money stops flowing from Romania soon after Joe Biden leaves office, establishing a pattern of influence peddling.”

Despite the newsworthiness of House Republicans’ bombshell revelations, regime-approved media outlets seemingly couldn’t be bothered to cover the event. While Fox News took the Oversight Committee’s presser live, networks such as MSNBC, CNN, and even C-SPAN reportedly blacked out livestream coverage of the event.

My role as Editor at The Liberty Daily and Discern Report means I have to read through 1500-2500 headlines per day. Of those, I read dozens of articles and watch countless videos. My daily routine gives me a unique perspective about the way narrative control is unleashed upon us constantly.

This is why it is extremely important that patriots pro-actively share content from alternative news sources that are not beholden to corporate interests. Even many of the so-called “conservative” outlets are simply mouthpieces for the right-leaning side of the Uniparty Swamp coin. They may keep patriots hooked with decent stories here and there, but they’ll invariably use their massive reach to spread propaganda on behalf of the powers-that-be. Think of Fox News and the Washington Examiner as examples.

Now we get to the part where I ask for your help. Please leave a comment about good news sites, blogs, Substacks, video channels, or anywhere else you think patriot should be visiting regularly to get the real news. I have my own list that I’ll be releasing in the coming days but I wanted to take the opportunity to hear from you all so I can get insights first.

Thank you in advance, and God Bless!