In less than two and a half years, the Biden administration has released nearly five million illegal immigrants into this country. That number is greater than the population of 28 different U.S. states.

When they were processed, those illegal immigrants were given court dates, but only a very small minority of them ever show up. Once they have gotten in, most of them disappear into our communities and are never heard from again.

America is literally being invaded, and now the end of Title 42 is going to make things a whole lot worse. If you are not familiar with Title 42, the following is a pretty good summary from Fox News…

Title 42 dates back to 2020 under the Trump administration. This policy allowed US officials to turn away migrants who came to the U.S.-Mexico border because of health concerns. This was established during the pandemic and was put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Prior to Title 42, migrants would cross the border, enter the country and were screened. They were then often released into the United States while they waited for their immigration case to be heard. This changed after Title 42, as migrants were sent back over the border. Under Title 42, U.S. officials sent over two million migrants back.

Of course the Biden administration did not think much of Title 42, and so they started finding ways to keep large numbers of illegal immigrants in this country instead of sending them back to Mexico.

One such program is known as “Alternatives to Detention”, and it requires illegal immigrants that are released into this country “to check in on a mobile app” until they are eventually given a court date.

Needless to say, in order to “check in on a mobile app”, you have got to have a phone. And so many illegal immigrants are given taxpayer-funded cell phones for free when they arrive.

In fact, the Biden administration has already issued more than 300,000 free phones to illegal immigrants. As I noted above, most illegal immigrants never show up for their court dates, and that is because they never had any intention of showing up.

But even the small minority of illegal immigrants that do intend to show up in court will not have to do so for a very long time.

If you can believe it, the New York Post is reporting that some illegal immigrants are actually being given court dates in the 2030s…

Migrants processed into the US as asylum seekers are being given immigration court dates more than a decade away. In Brownsville, migrants who arrived in the US Thursday showed The Post their paperwork with designated court dates set as late as 2032 and 2035 in Chicago and Florida. Now they have been admitted to the county and given a court date, the migrants can receive a work permit and legally live and work in the US until their case comes up.

So there are countless illegal immigrants that are being freely released into this country without any requirement to show up in court until many years later.

And now that Title 42 has ended, the Biden administration would like to start releasing some illegal immigrants without any court dates at all…

The head of U.S. Border Patrol has sent out a memo authorizing the release of illegal migrants into the U.S. without court dates if agents face overcrowding as the Biden administration scrambles to deal with a historic surge in migration at the border ahead of the end of Title 42. The memo says that migrants can be allowed into the country on parole — a process typically reserved for “urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit” — if Customs and Border Protection (CBP) faces overcrowding.

Thankfully, a judge in Florida has been able to temporarily block this new plan…

A federal judge in Florida blocked the Biden administration’s plan to release some migrants into the U.S. on “parole,” shortly before Title 42 expired at midnight Thursday. U.S. District Judge T. Kent Wetherell, a nominee of former President Trump, granted Florida’s request for a temporary restraining order on the parole policy, finding that the policy is not substantially different from one that the same judge struck down in March.

But as I noted earlier, the court dates don’t really matter because they are almost always disregarded.

Day after day, another giant wave of illegal immigrants that plan to say here permanently is allowed in, and the numbers are simply staggering.

According to U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, the Biden administration has already allowed in nearly five million illegal immigrants, and now the pace of migration is expected to dramatically increase because Title 42 has ended…

As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s DHS expects some 400,000 migrants to arrive at the border every month after Title 42 ends. Such a monthly illegal immigration inflow would be larger than the resident population of New Orleans. According to an estimate from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), the Biden administration has released close to five million border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior since taking office, a foreign population that exceeds the populations of 28 states.

We don’t know who these people are, where they are going, or what they intend to do once they are here.

And there are all sorts of red flags with these illegal immigrants. For example, just check out what has been happening down in Brownsville, Texas…

United States Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 67,000 illegal immigrants flooding into the country last week – as video revealed a grotesque patch of wet clothing, drugs and other garbage abandoned by migrants, dubbed ‘the mattress.’ Border reporter Todd Bensman documented the great patch of abandoned soggy clothing, and spoke with a Texas National Guardsman about why members of the agency colloquially refer to it as ‘the mattress.’ Bensman can be heard saying that in addition to abandoned clothing, the pile contains feces, medication, diapers and syringes.

Many of these illegal immigrants will be involved in the distribution and sale of illegal drugs, because that is one of the easiest ways that they can make money in the United States.

Enormous amounts of fentanyl and other highly toxic substances are constantly flooding into the U.S. from Mexico and elsewhere, and our wide open borders are only making things worse.

This is just one more way that we are literally committing national suicide, and if we stay on the course that we are currently on there is no future for our nation.

If you don’t have a border, you don’t have a country.

Unfortunately, our borders have been wide open ever since Joe Biden entered the White House, and now we have a full-blown invasion on our hands.

