Erased from corporate media scripts and radical leftist talking points is an inconvenient fact about the so-called “transgender” movement. Before it became the primary topic through which to label American patriots as bigots — replacing tired topics like Critical Race Theory, anti-feminism, and the good ol’ “All Trump Supporters Are Racist” tropes — gender dysphoria was considered to be a mental illness worthy of treatment.

That treatment was not “gender affirming care,” as sex changes and hormone treatments are called today. Until very recently, treatment for men who thought they were women or women who thought they were men involved antipsychotic drugs and counseling.

That’s why I’m doing something today that I normally do not. I’m posting a cartoon. Why? Because it’s as accurate as any article or podcast I could do, and it does so in much more direct fashion.