It’s funny how vaccine gaslighting morphs based on the ebb and flow of sentiment. With current sentiment toward the jabs at its lowest point, the powers-that-be have shifted from “get jabbed as often as possible” to “you just need one jab, people!”

The newest guidance regarding the so-called “Bivalent mRNA Covid-19 Vaccines” has the FDA recommending unvaccinated people take just one shot. Their hope, as they openly state, is to fight increasing vaccine hesitancy by simplifying the process.

I’m not sure how effective it’s going to be. After all, anyone who has gone this long without getting jabbed seems very unlikely to suddenly want one just because the FDA has limited the number they’re allowed to take. Then again, I’m not a master psyop specialist so for all I know this is just the incentive they need to squeeze their injections into just a few more arms.

According to their release:

“At this stage of the pandemic, data support simplifying the use of the authorized mRNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines and the agency believes that this approach will help encourage future vaccination,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “Evidence is now available that most of the U.S. population 5 years of age and older has antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, either from vaccination or infection that can serve as a foundation for the protection provided by the bivalent vaccines. COVID-19 continues to be a very real risk for many people, and we encourage individuals to consider staying current with vaccination, including with a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. The available data continue to demonstrate that vaccines prevent the most serious outcomes of COVID-19, which are severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”

That last statement is even less true than the rest of their statement. The “available data” says don’t get jabbed regardless of what fearmongers tell you because Covid isn’t the killer it was sold as to the public. Even worse for the official narrative is the recent revelation that more people died from having ventilators shoved down their throats than from Covid itself.

It’s understandable that most Americans seem to have moved on from Pandemic Panic Theater. This is good in general because it keeps the nannies and hacks out of our faces. But there’s a risk that we’re being set up with a calm before the storm, a lull in the action ahead of the next Plandemic. Stay frosty, folks, and never forget what they put us through for over three years.