Generally speaking, I like Congressman James Comer. With that said, I am concerned that he has neither the will nor the bite necessary to go head-to-head with the FBI regarding their coverup of the Biden Crime Family’s misdeeds.

After failing to produce subpoenaed documents, the FBI proceeded to have meetings with Comer and the Oversight Committee. During these meetings, they continued to refuse to deliver the necessary documents that many believe would implicate the current President of the United States in a series of influence peddling schemes.

So, we got another letter dropped late on a Friday in hopes that nobody notices.

🚨NEW🚨

@RepJamesComer demands the FBI produce the unclassified record alleging a criminal bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national.



The FBI must provide this record without further delay. Americans demand the truth and accountability. pic.twitter.com/RJ2ajWyugL — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 19, 2023

This is not the action of those involved in a serious inquiry to uncover massive malfeasance at the highest level. This are campaign fundraising fodder so the GOP members of the Oversight Committee can say they’re doing something.

They’re not doing something. They’re barking. We don’t need barking. We need a pit bull mentality to drive real actions.

Comments on Twitter were not kind.

Another letter? Do you know why they don't send you the documents you request? Because you won't do a damn thing except send them another damn letter. — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) May 19, 2023

Huh? Issue subpoenas and make criminal referrals. What the hell is this shit? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 19, 2023

Newsflash: until there are repercussions for ignoring and lying to you, they're going to continue ignoring and lying to you. This is Day 1 stuff, guys. — Robert Patrick Lewis (@RobertPLewis) May 19, 2023

Rep.Marjorie Taylor Greene just presented Articles of Impeachment on Chris Wray! We, the people, INSIST that your committee take further action by IMPEACHING if he does NOT COMPLY with your demands for oversight! The entire agency needs to be dismantled as it cannot be trusted! — PatriotGirl1776*Caroline (@SicilianGirl208) May 19, 2023

You guys know another "stern letter" isn't going to accomplish anything. The FBI/DOJ doesn't fear Congress (as they should). Want to change that? Do your job and defund them. Completely. The FBI gets NOTHING until all the criminals are fired. Every single one — T.C.G. – America First! 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@teeisme1) May 19, 2023

Do you know who drops harshly worded letters making feckless demands late on a Friday afternoon? Unserious people who aren’t really trying to protect the American people. This is garbage.