Disney has helped to shape the American culture. Over the years, a Disney store has become an institution – a symbol for middle-class families living the dream. However, today, it looks like the Magic Kingdom is crumbling down.
The largest share of Disney’s public – middle-income households – are struggling to afford Disney tickets, products, and streaming services, and that is putting the company in a very complicated financial situation. With expenditures surpassing profits, the entertainment giant is now dealing with some billionaire losses that are leading to mass layoffs, business shutdowns, and an internal reorganization as it tries to survive the storm.
CEO Bob Iger is warning about major challenges for 2023, and millions of fans will likely be devastated to lose their local Disney stores in the months ahead.
These days, the remaining Disney Stores are few and far between. They’re also mere shadows of their former selves, lacking the unique features that defined the franchise at its peak and largely today serving as an outlet for parks and online merchandise that failed to sell. It seems like the magic of Disney has been no match for the downturn in mall foot traffic and the general crisis of brick-and-mortar retail.
As of today, the family entertainment and media enterprise has just 22 stores in the U.S. But what could possibly have happened to bring down such a beloved store at malls across America?
The answer is not that simple, but one thing is abundantly clear – the company has fallen victim to what made it so successful in the first place – all the care that was put into its creation and management that many of these locations became too expensive to keep running. That’s why similar retailtainment companies – such as the Warner Bros. Studio Store – proved unprofitable.
In the few stores that are still standing, prices are rising much faster than what Disney fans can pay. A report by Business Insider, citing an analysis run for the outlet by travel firm Touring Plans, revealed that food and souvenir prices at Disneyland parks have jumped by as much as 33% since last summer. By comparison, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier this month that the country’s Consumer Price Index stands at 5%, meaning that Disney prices are outpacing inflation in the U.S.
This month, the enterprise is closing its Star Wars-themed hotel, the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, just one year after opening. With trips starting at $4809 for two guests in a standard cabin and going upwards of $6000 for a family, it was out of reach for many visitors from the start. Over the past year, the company has also shut down several of its retail locations, according to Fox Business.
Earlier this year, the company said it wants to shut down 20% of its brick-and-mortar stores by the end of the year as a part of a new reorganization plan. Unfortunately, the closings may be the least of Disney’s problems. The enterprise is facing a media industry in turmoil, plunging cable subscriptions, a still-recovering box office, massive streaming losses, skeptical shareholders, management changes and layoffs, and growing labor disputes with employees. That’s a lot for CEO Bob Iger to handle.
The decay of this global media leader symbolizes the downfall of our culture as a whole. It unveils the dire state of our economy. The breakdown of our middle class. Sadly, Disney is not alone, and we will continue to see many major companies in America going down the same path.
Video and article cross-posted from Epic Economist.
It would be amazing if Disney shriveled up and blew away completely. 😂
The complete destruction of our society is the aim of the radical Elite ruling class, their NGO and government bureaucrat organs and the rabble of ignorant “Useful Idiots” on the ground. They have persuaded Disney, Ford, Budweiser and others to ingest social poison that will destroy them economically and thus remove them from everyone’s lives. They have remade, rebooted and ruined many movies that were mainstays of pop culture. This in hopes of collapsing everything into their oppressive dystopia that only they will profit from, long-term.
This is part of the plan that Orwell describes so vividly in 1984 where these monsters attempt to erase the past to control the present through envy, ignorance, perceptions of victimhood and vile race politics, and they will continue doing so if the rest of us ever stop resisting these evil megalomaniacs and their minions…
I lack compassion for a den of iniquity reaping the rewards of what it has sewn! Nor will I bemoan it’s eventual demise as an entity.
What happened to Disney? They went Woke and went Broke. It’s what should happen to ALL of these corporations that pursue values that are NOT that of American families. Companies like Target, Anheiser Busch, Levis, etc etc….GO WOKE AND GO BROKE.
Yep
A little research will show that Disney has been perverse and corrupt from its founding. Walt was a deviant and sewed that deviancy into all his animations. Whatever you think of Disney, it’s FAR FAR worse than you can imagine and its demise can only be a good thing, though it’s backed by Anti-American trillionaire demonic factions and probably will not fall.
With Disney’s admitted pedophiles and grooming, no Christians should EVER spend a cent on anything Disney related ever again.
Go woke go broke, stop grooming kids, we will never watch again.
Right, it has nothing to do with parents rejecting the pushing of the LBGT…. doctrine on their kids!
Why would an article in a website called “conservativeplaybook.com” dance around the elephant in the room and use bs excuse terms like “recovering box office” when most decent movies, like Mario and Top Gun, do great? Kind of a wasted opportunity I’d expect to read in like Forbes.
#DumpDisneyGroomer$
Over-priced and over-woke. Let Disney collapse into oblivion.
Disney, like so many corporations, disregarded the values of its customers, replacing them with the fantasies and predilections of its management.
It’s a pedo network. Seems every week another bust of a Disney employee. On pedo charges. It is destroying itself by openly grooming kids in America has caught on.
Understand your mentions, but you leave out massive amounts of necessary information. Let the crap die. It’s films and message are horrific and damaging, and that has been on full display for even the most asleep person via the debacles in Florida which you also failed to mention.
Yep
Not one comment on Disney’s woke agenda and their disgusting sexualization of innocent children. This article was projection… a leftist speciality.. but unfortunately for them, we all recognize it by now.
They are going broke from being woke and sexualizing children and glorifying trans. They are depraved and evil and they should burn!
“With expenditures surpassing profits ……..”
This is business reporting?
What happened to disney has happened to the conservative movement. I’ll say this again let me refresh your memories, there is no such thing as a homosexual conservative, they have hijacked the movement just like they have everything else including Disney. They started the in the 70’s with Disney and here within the last 10 to 15 years in the conservative movement. It is not only what is woke is going broke it is anything PERVERTED including the alternative lifestyle bunch. We as Christians as a whole are tired of the perverted stuff and are tired of the lecturing about how virtuous it is. June actually is Christian recognition month and you perverts stole that month. We are trying to eradicate it from the Church and we refuse to support it PERIOD. Hey do what you want to do in your bedroom but not to my Children. Oh by the way, have a wonderful day
All they have to do is stop pushing the queer lifestyle and pedo grooming garbage on families. It’s not hard to figure out, but they are too far gone.
When a company plans to jump off a cliff, they had better recheck to see if there is anything down at the bottom to break their fall. What Disney did was tantamount to jumping into the fray with blinders on, and then whining when brought up short by the truths American conservatives subscribe to. It is very easy to tell when a company no longer gives a Rats-Read-End about those who support it. The bottom line is this, “when you get to big for your britches you will be taken down hard” because there is no such thing as, “Too Big To Fail” !!!
Given that there was NO mention of the REAL reason for their fail, the Conservativeplaybook just revealed that they ARE NOT and I will now add them to “The List”. Thanks for the reveal! Bye bye…