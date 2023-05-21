This week, the Associated Press (AP) published a piece about so-called “gender-affirming health care” and attempts by Kansas City to become a “sanctuary” for people who want it. And as usual, the article is devoid of any mention of what these procedures and “treatments” actually entail.

Instead of warning readers that gender-affirming health care typically involves doping up children on gender-bender pharmaceuticals while chopping off their reproductive body parts and even reconstructing their faces and bodies in a failed attempt at “transitioning” them into some other gender.

Gender-affirming health care is often deadly, especially when it involves pulling tissue out of filthy areas like the colon and trying to reconstruct it into new-penises and neo-vaginas. And yet, the AP makes no mention whatsoever about any of this.

Instead, the AP frames the whole thing as an issue of “love” and “affirmation.” Basically, if you refuse to accept or allow a child, including your child, to destroy his or her body in order to become a transgender, then you are a hateful monster who is denying another person the “right” to become their “true self.”

(Related: Some gender-bender pharmaceuticals can cause children to go blind, the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] has warned.)

There is nothing “loving” about child mutilation

Because the state of Missouri is trying to ban all things trans, particularly in children, left-leaning cities like Kansas City are trying to buck a potential ruling and get ahead of it by designating their municipalities as sanctuary areas for children to go wild taking gender-bender drugs and mutilating their own bodies without abandon.

Kirk Elliott and get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch. Skip the gold scams and go straight to the smart money with bullion. Contactand get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch.

In the case of Kansas City, government officials are proudly moving in the direction of trying to make their entire municipality a safe space for children to go hog wild destroying their bodies, while the doctors, surgeons, and pharmacists who aid them rake in mountains of cash in the process.

On Wednesday, the Kansas City, Mo., city council approved a resolution to make the city a sanctuary area for transgender mutilation – though, just like the AP, they would never call it such. Instead, they are framing the measure in terms of “love” and “acceptance” of those who are different and vulnerable – a blatant twisting of the truth.

As this was happening the state’s Republican-controlled legislature issued its final approval to a bill banning child mutilation throughout the state. That legislation has since been sent to GOP Gov. Mike Parson, who is expected to sign it into law.

As you might expect, the AP is critical of the Republican side of the argument, suggesting it is “hateful” to stop a minor from permanently mutilating his or her body just because all the teachers at school are dressing up in “rainbow” garb while forcing them to participate in pride parades through the school hallway.

Missouri Republicans are so concerned about innocent children succumbing to this form of child abuse and the repercussions that often follow that Republican state Attorney General Andrew Bailey had considered an emergency rule that would require both adults and children to undergo at least one year of therapy before being allowed to even consider an attempted “sex change.”

“This resolution is an entrance into a conversation and shows a commitment where trans people’s presence in Kansas City is valued,” said Merrique Jenson, a transgender and founder of Transformations KC, a non-profit group that advocates for trans “women of color,” told the city council in support of the sanctuary state resolution.

“It would minimize the legal violence toward trans people in accessing gender-affirming care,” Jenson added, framing sanctioned child abuse as “protection” for the vulnerable – see how they twist the English language?

The latest news about the transgender takeover of America can be found at Transhumanism.news.

Sources for this article include: