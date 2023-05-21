Vivek Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has vowed to publicize Jeffery Epstein’s “client list” if he becomes president.

“Jeffrey Epstein didn’t act alone. Where’s the client list?” Ramaswamy wrote Friday on Twitter in response to a news article about Deutsche Bank agreeing to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit filed by alleged sexual abuse victims of Epstein.

“Release it now. I’ll do it as President,” he wrote.

The promise comes amid renewed public interest in the identity of those associated with Epstein, a well-connected billionaire and convicted sex offender charged with multiple counts of child sex trafficking.

Before his 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell, ruled a suicide by hanging, Epstein ran in high-society circles and established connections with many prominent figures.

According to reports, Thursday’s $75 million settlement resolves a class-action suit filed by two unnamed women, who accused Deutsche Bank of enabling Epstein to traffic his victims.

Specifically, they claimed that the bank “knowingly benefited from participating in a sex-trafficking venture,” “obstructed enforcement of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act,” and “negligently failed to exercise reasonable care to prevent physical harm.”

Attorneys representing the women who brought the case, said that once the judge approves the settlement agreement, the $75 million will be made available to more than 125 victims of Epstein.

‘Blind Eye’

JPMorgan Chase is facing a similar lawsuit filed last December by the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The government alleges that the bank “turned a blind eye” to Epstein’s crimes for more than 10 years “because of the deals and clients that Epstein brought and promised to bring to the bank.”

Recent reports from The Wall Street Journal have revealed a number of additional prominent people who had ties with Epstein. These people did not appear in Epstein’s infamous black book or the flight logs of his private jet but were mentioned in his private schedule.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Epstein’s schedule for Sept. 8, 2014, suggests that he planned to meet on that day with four very wealthy men: Bill Gates, Leon Black, Thomas Pritzker, and Mortimer Zuckerman. Some other files obtained by the Journal showed that Epstein had met with CIA Director William Burns and former MIT professor Noam Chomsky.

Campaign Promises

Ramaswamy is not the only candidate to promise to publicize files of high public interest. Former President Donald Trump, the nation’s top Republican and presidential forerunner, said this week that he would release all files related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

“I released a lot, as you know. And I will release everything else,” Trump said in an interview with The Messenger, referring to the JFK records.

When Trump was in office, he ordered a batch of more than 2,800 uncensored documents to be posted to the National Archives website. But

his administration held onto a few hundred others, saying that “certain information should continue to be redacted because of identifiable national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns.”

“I agree with the Archivist’s recommendation that the continued withholdings are necessary to protect against identifiable harm to national security, law enforcement, or foreign affairs that is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in immediate disclosure. I am also ordering agencies to re-review each of those redactions over the next 3 years,” Trump’s office said in 2018.

When asked by The Messenger whether there should be anything the public should be worried about in the JFK records, Trump replied that he didn’t want to talk about that.

“Well, I don’t want to comment on that,” he said. “But I will tell you that I have released a lot. I will release the remaining portion very early in my term.”

