Election manipulation likely has had an impact on the last two presidential elections – and maybe even was a deciding factor in 2020 when Democrat Joe Biden, hiding in his basement for most of the campaign and stumbling over words and sentences when he emerged, suddenly claimed millions of votes more than President Trump.

In 2016 the the FBI and DOJ conspired with Hillary Clinton’s campaign to make up and promote the now-debunked claims that Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia. Actually the Russian “disinformation” they claimed existed was their in own accusations, based on untrustworthy Russia sources, against Trump.

Then in 2020, the FBI lobbied social and legacy media companies to hide the truth about the laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop. That drive documented all sorts of scandals involving the Biden family, including the possible involvement of Joe Biden in questionable deals that brought millions of dollars to family members – without any discernible provision of goods or services.

Now K.T. McFarland, a deputy national security adviser under Trump, says there’s no doubt it will happen again in 2024.

She was being interviewed by Maria Bartiromo about the Durham Report, a special prosecutor’s conclusion that the FBI and Democrat claims against Trump were based on no evidence at all.

She said the FBI, Justice Department, and CIA are planning to rig the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election.

“We now have black-and-white evidence that the FBI interfered in the 2016 election. When they failed to elect Hillary Clinton, they set out to destroy the Trump administration,” she explained.

K. T. McFarland, a former Deputy National Security Advisor, says the FBI, Justice Department, and CIA will rig the 2024 U.S. presidential election, following their success in rigging 2016 and 2020, because they won't allow any candidate to win that would hold them accountable:… pic.twitter.com/30dSX700HQ — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) May 21, 2023

A report at the Gateway Pundit noted, “Back in 2016, ahead of the presidential elections, the FBI suddenly dropped FOUR investigations into Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation, according to the Durham report.”

In that campaign, Durham said, Hillary Clinton’s plan was to “stir up a scandal against U.S. president candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the Democratic National Committee.”

Then McFarland said, came 2020.

“It was the CIA this time that got involved in the 2020 election with those 51 former intel agents who talked about the Hunter Biden laptop as total Russian disinformation,” she said.

The election influence came, among other times, when “Joe Biden and hack reporter Kristen Welker teamed up against President Trump,” the report said.

“At one point, Joe Biden interrupted Welker for his planned response to the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell scandal. Joe Biden told the audience 50 intelligence leaders signed a letter saying the laptop was ‘Russian propaganda,’” the report said.

But that claim was, in fact, false.

“And now we know that the Biden Campaign and current Secretary of State Tony Blinken organized this massive lie. The laptop was real and EVERY SINGLE INTEL ‘EXPERT’ who signed that letter knew it was real!” the report said.

And they’ll try it again because there’s been no consequence for manipulation a presidential election, she said.

“The difference is, in 2024 the evidence is there. We now have the Durham investigation. We have all the congressional investigations. There is now hard evidence that there was election interference by the U.S. intelligence agencies and the Department of Justice,” she said.

“Those individuals have to be terrified that a Republican president comes in in the 2024 election with a Republican Attorney general, investigates them and charges them all with the crimes they’ve committed over the last eight years,” she added.

“Take it to the bank. They will absolutely interfere in 2024. We’re not sure how, but they will absolutely interfere, not only because they’re not going to like whoever the Republican candidate is, but because they’re going to protect their own hides,”

