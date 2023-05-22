The dark powers that control the world have used the fake Covid “pandemic” to isolate people from one another and destroy social bonds. This isolation isn’t accidental but is the aim of these powers, in order to weaken resistance to their efforts to cement their dominance. All this is in addition to the death and destruction caused by the fake “vaccines.”

Brandon Smith gives a good analysis of the effects of Covid lockdowns: “Today’s calls for overreaching government power in the name of ‘beating coronavirus’ [is] no different. In the wake of widespread fear, people suffer from fits of temporary madness that allows them rationalize moral relativism and unnecessary sacrifices.

I’ve never really understood that aspect of behavior among certain groups. I’ve never been so fearful of losing my life that I was willing to hand over anything including my freedom and my future on the mere chance that I could stay alive just a little longer. But for some, that fear dominates their every waking moment.

To me, this would be a torturous and empty existence. What do these people have to live for anyway? Obviously they don’t care about their children because they are willing to give away their children’s future just so they can feel safer today. Do they have some kind of epic contribution for the good of humanity and they feel they must do anything to survive long enough to make it happen? Are they working on the cure for cancer or a path to world peace? I doubt it.

More likely they work in an office building or a McDonalds or teach kindergarten at a public school. They aren’t contributing all that much, but they are perfectly willing to trade their freedom and everyone’s freedom for a little more time on this Earth. I’ve seen 85-year-old men that can’t move around without a walker raging about people who ‘don’t wear masks’ and how they should be ‘thrown in jail’.

Buddy, you have lived your life fully. You had your fun. Yet, you are still clinging so desperately to existence that you are demanding the draconian destruction of our society’s core principles just so you can eek out a couple more years of grumbling in misery and eating soft foods?

Kirk Elliott and get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch. Skip the gold scams and go straight to the smart money with bullion. Contactand get true guidance instead of just another sales pitch.

I’m not saying I contribute much more in comparison, but I also have no interest in controlling the destinies of other people. I’m just trying to live my life as free as possible while helping to ensure others can do the same. And if I die from a virus, then I die, but at least I never aided in the enslavement of future generations. There are plenty of Americans of all ages that feel the same way as I do; but there are many others that seem to be missing that ability to control their fear.

The question I almost never see asked in the mainstream when it comes to the pandemic is this – Is it really all worth it?

Is it worth it to shut down large swaths of the US economy, threatening millions of jobs, sending millions of people into poverty, risking speedy financial collapse and degrading our fundamental freedoms just to save .03% of the population? What if it was 1% of the population? Would it be worth it then? What about 3%?

The reality is, it’s NEVER worth it.”

As Smith notes, these effects of the lockdowns were deliberate, not accidental: “The pandemic lockdowns are a complicated issue, and that is absolutely deliberate. The point of 4th Generation psychological warfare is to present the target individual or population with a hard choice – a no-win scenario. You are damned if you do and damned if you don’t. I often equate this to the key moves in a difficult chess game; your primary goal is to create a dual threat and force your opponent to sacrifice one piece over another in order to escape with the least amount of damage. Do this a few times and you have won the long game.

There are multiple aspects to the global pandemic which seem engineered to push our society to make ‘sacrificial decisions’. We can choose to sacrifice the lives of those that are susceptible to the virus, sacrifice our economy, or sacrifice many of our freedoms with the promise that the economy and lives will be protected. The easiest choice is always to give away a little more freedom. We’ll get it all back eventually…right?

Of course, we don’t actually get to ‘choose” anything when we play along with this game. 4th Gen warfare is meant to eventually take IT ALL from the target population while making people think it was their choice to give those things away.”

Doctor Joseph Mercola notes that the loneliness and isolation caused by lockdowns have an especially bad effect on children: “Not surprisingly, social distancing rules and lockdowns imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic have only worsened already epidemic levels of loneliness, especially among children. School closures have varied in length depending on location, but overall, children as a group have all missed out on socialization to some degree over the past three years.

Loneliness, social isolation and related depression and anxiety have all been cited as likely outcomes of school closures, driving some children with preexisting mental health issues ‘over the edge.’ One-third of U.S. parents surveyed said their child became more sad, depressed or lonely during the pandemic.

Learning deficits have also skyrocketed. Prior to the pandemic, 57% of 10-year-olds in low and middle-income countries could not read properly. By mid-2022, that number had increased to 70%, thanks to extended school closures. In Latin America, 10-year-olds unable to read rose from 50% to 80%, and the effects could be lifelong, leading to $21 trillion lost due to lower lifetime earnings.

Meanwhile, data show the suffering health officials and school administrators have put children through was all in vain, as the school closures had no effect on the spread of COVID-19 or COVID mortality.

Mask mandates have also taken a tragic toll on children, resulting in higher levels of psychological and behavioral issues including irritability, difficulty concentrating and impaired learning. A German study published in February 2021 revealed the kinds of issues children were experiencing as a result of wearing face masks for an average of 270 minutes per day.

Truly Christian. Truly conservative. Buy gold and silver from a company that does not hate your worldview. Kirk Elliott will deliver to your door or help you protect your retirement with “smart money” bullion… no gimmicks or high-pressure sales tactics.

In all, 24 health issues were associated with wearing masks that fell into the categories of physical, psychological and behavioral issues. As reported by the authors:

“… an online registry has been set up where parents, doctors, pedagogues and others can enter their observations. On 20 October 2020, 363 doctors were asked to make entries and to make parents and teachers aware of the registry.

By 26 October 2020, a total of 20,353 people had taken part in the survey. The group of parents alone entered data on a total of 25,930 children …

Of the respondents 68% reported that children complained about impairments caused by wearing the mask. Side effects included irritability (60%), headache (53%), difficulty concentrating (50%), less happiness (49%), reluctance to go to school/kindergarten (44%), malaise (42%) impaired learning (38%) and drowsiness/fatigue (37%).

Any sensible human being can recognize that isolating children at home for months on end will have dire ramifications for both physical and mental health. Yet school administrators, health officials and government leaders around the world ignored the basics of psychology and threw caution to the wind.

As a result of their decisions, our children may pay a lifelong price, and for all we know, that may have been the intention all along. After all, loneliness and lack of social bonding are two of the foundational parameters needed to induce mass formation in the public sphere.

Mass formation, in turn, is a psychological state that allows tyrants to implement authoritarian control, and we now know this is precisely what the globalist cabal is trying to do. As explained by professor of psychology Mattias Desmet, mass formation is a form of collective hypnosis that make people sacrifice their freedom willingly.

Considering the globalist cabal has been working toward the implementation of a one world government for many decades, and the fact that its plans span even more decades into the future, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that they intentionally wanted to make an entire generation psychologically primed to accept totalitarianism.”

The clinical psychologist Mattias Desmet puts the whole Covid plot into perspective:” It is clear to most rational observers that COVID-19 had a totalizing effect on society and its institutions. The long-term mass formation that existed during the coronacrisis could not have been maintained without all kinds of steering and intentional manipulation. With the means available to today’s media, the possibilities are simply phenomenal.

Based on this ideology, institutions were created that make plans about what future society should look like and how the ideal future society should respond to crisis situations. The Lockstep scenario of the Rockefeller Foundation, Event 201 of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (in collaboration with Johns Hopkins and the Rockefeller Foundation), and The Great Reset by Klaus Schwab are examples of such endeavors. For many people, these events and publications are the ultimate proof that the social developments we’re experiencing are planned and the product of a conspiracy, since long before the outbreak these ‘plans’ described how society would go into lockdown as the result of a pandemic, that a biopassport would be introduced, and that people would be tracked and traced with subcutaneous sensors.

There are countless other examples that seem to point in the direction of a plan being implemented, such as: the fact that the definition of ‘pandemic’ was changed shortly before the coronacrisis; the definition of ‘herd immunity’ to imply that only vaccines can achieve it; the counting method for corona deaths was adjusted by the WHO so it was higher than the number of flu deaths; that the registration methodology of vaccine side effects led to serious underestimation (by, for example, labeling those that become apparent during the first fortnight after vaccination as not vaccine-related).” See this.

It’s of course imperative that we do what we can to stop these monstrous plans. Unfortunately, former President Donald Trump struck a blow at the forces of freedom when he caved into the evil “Dr.” Anthony Fauci and urged his followers to get vaccinated. “After prodding from health experts and members of President Joe Biden’s administration, former President Donald Trump has encouraged his supporters to get the COVID-19 vaccine amid a poll showing nearly half of them were unwilling to do so.

‘It seems like an intrinsic contradiction, the fact that you had a program that was started during his presidency and he’s not out telling people to get vaccinated. I wish he would. He has such an incredible influence over people in the Republican Party,’ Fauci said. ‘It would really be a game changer if he did.’”

I’m confident that despite Trump’s misstep, the forces of freedom will emerge victorious over the Covid tyrants and anti-humans.

About the Author

Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr. [send him mail], former editorial assistant to Ludwig von Mises and congressional chief of staff to Ron Paul, is founder and chairman of the Mises Institute, executor for the estate of Murray N. Rothbard, and editor of LewRockwell.com. He is the author of Against the State and . Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Article cross-posted from Lew’s blog.