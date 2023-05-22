The Satanic Temple (TST) announced Monday that it is holding a collection drive for an LGBTQ camp in Florida, according to a post on Twitter.

CampOut Florida is a nonprofit located in Florida’s Ocala National Forest that holds summer camps for “all genders, sexualities, allies, or children of queer families” and in addition to doing typical camp activities, encourages campers to “[love] their authentic self,” according to the organization’s website. TST’s Florida chapter is hosting a collection drive for the camp to help people donate supplies as part of the “Satanic Good Works campaign.”

“As part of a Satanic Good Works campaign, @TSTFlorida is collecting essential camp supplies for CampOut Florida, a non-profit summer camp for LGBTQ+ youth and allies! Help TST Florida with their goods drive by visiting their Amazon Wishlist,” the post on Twitter read.

Those who wish to donate can purchase rainbow duct tape, walkie-talkies, craft supplies and a variety of other items, according to the Amazon list. TST’s Good Works campaign, which is sponsoring the drive, says on its website that they work with a “wide range of projects in response to community needs.”

The camp, which opened in 2022, hosts kids from ages 10 to 17 and was voted “Favorite Local LGBTQ+ Youth Event” in 2022, according to the website. Students who attend are placed in either “gender-specific or genderless cabins” and in the Q&A section of the website, the organization emphasizes that they base the living arrangements on how “campers identify, not their sex at birth.”

TST and CampOut did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

