There are very specific situations in which satellite phones are necessary for safety and security. Most of these situations have to do with location; satellite phones can operate in remote areas where cell towers aren’t close.

So why have 50 Senators been issued satellite phones by the Senate’s Sergeant at Arms as part of “new security measures”?

According to DiscloseTV:

JUST IN – 50 U.S. senators have been issued satellite phones for emergency communication. The devices are part of a series of “new security measures” being offered to all U.S. senators by the Senate Sergeant at Arms.

These expensive and bulky phones were offered to all 100 Senators with at least half accepting them. This move has prompted conspiracy theorists to wonder if the government is aware of coming events that could disrupt standard cellular communication.

Senate Sergeant at Arms Karen Gibson, who took over the position after her predecessor resigned following the January 6, 2021 incident, all but confirmed that this is their concern. According to CBS News:

In testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee last month, Senate Sergeant at Arms Karen Gibson said satellite communication is being deployed “to ensure a redundant and secure means of communication during a disruptive event.” Gibson said the phones are a security backstop in the case of an emergency that “takes out communications” in part of America. Federal funding will pay for the satellite airtime needed to utilize the phone devices. A Department of Homeland Security advisory said satellite phones are a tool for responding to and coordinating government services in the case of a “man-made” or natural disaster that wipes out communication.

Satellite phones have advantages such as very strong coverage even in remote locations, powerful security, durability, and longer battery life. But they have one major drawback. They require line-of-site with low-earth-orbit satellites, which means they only work outdoors and can be hampered or rendered useless during severe weather.

Do they know something they’re not telling us or are they just being more cautious today than they were yesterday?