Antibiotic shortages are coming. We got a taste of it last winter when common antibiotics were challenging to come by as many pharmacies were limited or completely out of these important drugs due to supply chain issues and increased prescriptions.

Many experts are warning it’s going to get worse in coming seasons, but here’s the thing. If America experiences a societal collapse of any sort, shortages could quickly turn into a complete absence of life-saving antibiotics.

Our partners at Jase Medical offer cases of various antibiotics to use now or in the future. Properly sealed and stored, these antibiotics can become part of your long-term preparedness supplies. There is no doctor visit required; everything is handled via telehealth.

Use promo code “RUCKER10” for a discount.

There are plenty of challenges out there for us to face, challenges that oftentimes want to change or even take our lives. There’s no reason why a basic infection should become a major problem just because medications that have been commonly available are suddenly hard to come by.