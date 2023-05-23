Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington said Tuesday that there would be backlash “in the streets” if President Joe Biden agreed to spending cuts to secure an increase in the debt ceiling.

“I think there would be a huge backlash from our entire House Democratic Caucus, certainly the progressives, but also in the streets,” Jayapal told CNN reporter Manu Raju. “You know, I mean, I think it is important that we don’t take steps back from the very strong agenda that the president himself shepherded and led over the last two years.”

Republicans, led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are insisting on spending cuts to accompany any increase in the limit to the national debt, which currently stands at $31.4 trillion, while Democrats have demanded a “clean” debt ceiling increase, with no spending cuts or other legislative items attached.

Biden and McCarthy talked Monday but failed to reach an agreement on lifting the debt ceiling.

“We do not legislate through the debt ceiling for this very reason,” Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said.

The House of Representatives passed the Limit, Save, Grow Act April 26 by a 217-215 vote. The legislation increases the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion, repeals portions of the Inflation Reduction Act, requires Congress to approve regulations that have an economic effect of $100 million or more and establishes new work requirements for some beneficiaries of welfare programs.

Some left-wing members of Congress are calling on Biden to invoke the 14th Amendment to unilaterally raise the debt ceiling.

