Footage found on the company’s website shows that Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of the infamous Bud Light brand of transgender beer, aims to create a “more diverse and inclusive environment” by firing its white male employees.

In the video, a company employee is seen complaining that there are still too many white males that work at the company – but that can be fixed with a massive purge.”

“We’re still 40 percent women and 60 percent men, and still predominantly white. So, there’s still work to be done,” the person states.

The clip then shifts over to a black woman who works at Anheuser-Busch making additional threats against the company’s white male employee base, which is targeted for elimination in order to make the struggling company darker and less male.

“I feel like I finally found my voice as a black woman and I’m not prepared to lose it,” the black woman says.

Watch the video below from the Anheuser-Busch InBev YouTube page:

Will Anheuser-Busch survive its new pro-transgender, anti-white corporate ethos?

Bud Light’s tribute to transgender “influencer” Dylan Mulvaney, a mentally deranged male pretending to be a “female” who was celebrated by Anheuser-Busch for reaching a milestone of so many days “as a woman.”

When America caught wind of Bud Light’s special tribute can for Mulvaney celebrating his “transgenderism,” the brand’s sales figures plummeted. Billions of dollars were wiped off the firm’s valuation and millions of customers were chased off – all so a mentally ill tranny can feel affirmed in his delusion.

Meanwhile, Anheuser-Busch as a whole is trying to become less white and less male with a new “diversity and inclusion” campaign. Lara Laila Gärber, Anheuser-Busch’s European Diversity and Inclusion Manager, revealed that “at AB InBev, what we wanted to do is ensure that diversity and inclusion is fully integrated in our business strategy.”

Ever since partnering with Mulvaney, Anheuser-Busch has been circling the drain. HSBC recently downgraded the company, which is seeing its products sit on store shelves rather than be purchased like they once were before the Mulvaney scandal.

“Why is anyone drinking this garbage in the first place?” one commenter asked, noting just how disgusting Anheuser-Busch products are and were long before Mulvaney appeared on its beer cans.

“I will no longer purchase any beer from the Anheuser-Busch company – done, period,” wrote another. “Even if they do the right thing and kick the trannies to the curb, I won’t support them.”

Numerous others noted that Anheuser-Busch seems to be ostracizing its primary customer base, which tends to be white and working-class – or at least used to be.

“The target audience for trash beers like Bud used to be younger, working-class men. I guess times have changed,” one of them said. “Then again, we stopped drinking that swill about a week after turning 18 (legal drinking age back in the day) after discovering that imported brews were far superior.”

Another commented that it actually makes sense for Anheuser-Busch to have a fake woman promote its fake beer – because what could be more fitting than that?

“It looks like the woke movement is used to destroy all of our trademark corporations on purpose,” speculated another about the true purpose behind all this.

“This leads the U.S. to 3rd world status further. Now the ‘Disneys and McD’s’ of the world will come from other countries. We will be known for nothing.”

Companies that intentionally go woke are just asking to go broke. Learn more at Wokies.news.

