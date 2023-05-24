At its current pace, the unrelenting development of artificial intelligence could add trillions of dollars to the global economy or wipe out the human race by the end of this decade.

Strategists from the Bank of America noted that artificial intelligence could revolutionize the tech sector forever. (Related: Big Tech, globalist elites join forces in secret meeting to talk about artificial intelligence.)

“We are at a defining moment – like the internet in the ’90s – where artificial intelligence is moving towards mass adoption, with large language models like ChatGPT finally enabling us to fully capitalize on the data revolution,” wrote the bank in a note to clients in March.

Some experts noted that AI might be able to do anything from generate entire films in a day to teach lessons and accurately diagnose medical problems, care for the elderly and achieve humanlike intelligence.

PwC, one of the world’s largest accounting firms, predicted that the expansion of AI in the market would also be driven by the development of a niche industry for more enhanced and personalized AI-boosted products, which will trigger a consumer-driven boom. It predicted that, by 2030, as much as 45 percent of total economic gains around the world “will come from product enhancements, stimulating consumer demand.” This is because AI could “drive greater product variety, with increased personalization, attractiveness and affordability over time.”

Ultimately, AI’s ability to expand and interact with other industries could end up boosting the global economy by an additional $15.7 trillion by 2030, according to the Bank of America. This represents more than the combined value of India and China’s economies. By 2026, the global AI market – software, hardware and services – could reach $900 billion.

“It took ChatGPT just five days to reach one million users, one billion cumulative visits in three months and an adoption rate which is three times TikTok’s and 10 times Instagram’s,” wrote the Bank of America. “The technology is developing exponentially.”

“In the last decade, computing power to train the AI datasets doubled every three months, outpacing Moore’s Law by six times,” continued the bank. “In the past four years, the number of parameters for large language models grew 1,900 times. And within a decade, AI models could be one million times more powerful than ChatGPT today.”

Experts warn AI with superhuman intelligence could end all of humanity

Alternatively, other experts warn that the continued and unregulated development of AI could bring about the end of the human race by 2030. One of these experts is computer scientist Eliezer Yudkowsky, an AI “doomer” who bets that AI could wipe out all of humanity by Jan. 1, 2030.

Yudkowsky, co-founder and research fellow of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute in Berkeley, California, has become one of the most vocal experts to warn about AI.

“If somebody builds a too-powerful AI, under present conditions, I expect that every single member of the human species and all biological life on Earth dies shortly thereafter,” he wrote in an opinion piece published earlier this year.

He warned that the moment any kind of AI intelligence surpasses that of humans, it could obliterate all of humanity if it develops different values and goals for humans.

“The likely result of humanity facing down an opposed superhuman intelligence is a total loss,” he said. “Valid metaphors include a ’10-year-old trying to play chess against [open source chess engine] Stockfish 15,’ [or] ‘the 11th century trying to fight the 21st century’ and ‘Australopithecus trying to fight Homo sapiens.’”

Other leading experts on the matter that have warned about how AI could destroy all of civilization include billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk and the late British scientist Stephen Hawking, although neither predicted that humanity would be wiped out by 2030.

Musk warned that AI would be more intelligent than humans by 2030 and that the moment this happens, it could destroy civilization, although he suggested our future AI overlords would not totally wipe out humans because humanity is an “interesting” part of the universe.

Hawking, previously warned that AI could “take off on its own and redesign itself at an ever-increasing rate,” which humans, who are limited by biological evolution, would struggle to keep up with.

“We may face an intelligence explosion that ultimately results in machines whose intelligence exceeds ours by more than ours exceeds that of snails,” he said.

