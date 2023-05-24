Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has become an interesting figure since Elon Musk bought the company. Sometimes, he sounds like the average ultra-woke tech wannabe-millennial pandering for attention through virtue signaling and gaslighting. Other times, he almost sounds like a patriot. It’s rare, but it happens.

Tuesday night, he had an anti-Deep State moment:

Splinter the CIA, NSA, and FBI into a thousand pieces and scatter them into the winds.

I see nothing wrong with this sentiment.

But as many replies to his comment noted, this seems to be a wide departure from his previous stances of essentially propping up government, endorsing censorship, and embracing the Deep State.

Whatever prompted his change-of-heart, it’s irrelevant. He had his chance to take on the Deep State when he ran Twitter. Instead, he embraced them and offered its members jobs. Those who think Dorsey is being “based” are being misled.