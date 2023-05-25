There is not one part of the globe where the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines” were not a “colossal failure.” The safety data coming out after hoards of naive people were injected is nothing less than horrifying.

The COVID-19 vaccines along with the new bivalents, are alarmingly and irredeemably unsafe, as well as ineffective for the advertised purposes.

It is increasingly recognized by laypeople, physicians, and scientists throughout the world that the COVID-19 vaccines are neither safe, effective, nor reversible, as reported by The Epoch Times.

U.S. mortality data at the end of 2020 did not support the allegation of a pandemic, because there was no more of an outlying peak in excess deaths in 2020 than other peaks throughout the past two decades, as reported at that time. A series of CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] revisions have continually increased the number claimed dead in 2020. Even now, as of April 24, the CDC shows that 3,383,729 people died from all causes in the United States in 2020 on one page written in December 2021, [1] and also claims that 3,390,079 people died from all causes in the United States in 2020 on a different page. –The Epoch Times

In either case, mortality for 2020 (the year of COVID-19 virulence) was less than for 2021 (the year of the COVID-19 vaccine), which was 3,464,000. [2] The 2020 mortality number remained at about one percent of the total U.S. population, as in each of the previous three years, in which there was no pandemic.

All of that aside, because most of us already know there was no pandemic unless you turned on your TV, the “vaccines” that were rolled out did far more harm than good, and that was likely their original intention.

It may be no coincidence that December 2020 was the month that the vaccines became available to the public. Early 2021 showed striking excess deaths, and the COVID-19 vaccine was the new factor. Furthermore, January to November 2020 show an average of 274,000 deaths in the United States per month, but since December 2020, according to the same CDC tables of data, the average number of deaths per month jumped to 288,250, according to The Epoch Times.

The good news is that now, very few individuals are still being vaccinated for COVID-19. This means nearly everyone has already made their decision to be vaccinated or not and are therefore now in widely agreed upon and accurate categories at this late time. But there is little likelihood at this point of eventual correction of the previous miscategorization (and therefore corruption) of this essential public health data, 2020 through 2022.

The more we look at the data and remember how hard the ruling class pushed for the slaves to get injected, the more we start to see clear indicators that the entire plandemic was a hoax designed to be a depopulation and control scheme.

Read more of the data and statistics HERE.

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.