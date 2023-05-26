The United States of America in the year 2023 is worse, arguably, than Sodom and Gomorrah were when God decided to obliterate those two cesspools of perversion and wickedness off the face of the earth back in Old Testament times. And those carrying the handbasket of the country straight into hell include corporate household names like Target, Disney, and Major League Baseball (BLM).

Just this week, the Los Angeles Dodgers invited a full-fledged hate group called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to stage an event at its upcoming “Pride Night” on June 16. Said hate group performed a blasphemous mock-up of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ using homosexuals and transgenders to recreate the scene.

It is about the most disgusting and perverse type of thing you can imagine, and this is what passes for an “American pastime” in 2023, with the full endorsement of the MLB.

“This hate group calls itself the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, but all it really is is a bunch of degenerate perverts who engage in blasphemy,” warns John Nolte, writing for Breitbart News. “Its whole reason for being is to attack and defile the Christian faith. This group of cruel gays and transvestites exists only to shove its hatred of Christianity into the face of Christians.”

“The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is nothing more or less than a vicious hate group, and Major League Baseball has extended it an invitation, has brought it under the umbrella of the MLB imprimatur, and is legitimizing and normalizing hatred of Christians.”

Like any skilled child molester, corporate America has refined the art of corrupting and destroying children with LGBT grooming and programming

Anheuser-Busch is another corporate mouthpiece for pushing Sodom and Gomorrah “values” on America with its recent Bud Light Dylan Mulvaney stunt – anything to corrupt your children by luring them into sexual perversion as early as possible.

The Walt Disney Company is much more sinister, churning out children’s cartoons and other programming that are indelibly laced with brazen wickedness and grooming tactics designed to brainwash children into joining the Cult of LGBT.

Since said cult cannot reproduce on its own, it has to recruit, which is what Disney, Anheuser-Busch, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and many other perverse institutions have made their primary focus.

“After spending decades gaining the trust of you and your children (which is what all child molesters do), Disney is now exposing your children to the ‘joys’ of being gay, a transvestite, a drag queen, or a transsexual,” Nolte says.

“Disney is openly and aggressively interfering with the normal sexual development of your children as a means to allow degenerates to exploit and abuse them. Disney is desperate to normalize exposing children to adult sexuality, to normalize the path to unhappiness, disease, suicide, and Hell.”

Target, meanwhile, is trying to recruit children into not just the Cult of LGBT but also blatant Satanism. While we have received word that Target is backtracking, at least for now, on its latest “Pride Collection” clothing offerings for children, suffice it to say that Target wants as many children to become little Baphomet posers wearing its grotesque clothing.

“We are so far beyond live and let live,” Nolte writes.

“No, what we have is some of the world’s largest and most powerful corporations … actively abusing our trust to expose and normalize hate and to target innocent children with perversions, Satan worship, innocence-shattering images, and men so evil they want to dress up as women and behave sexually in front of little boys and girls.”

The fall of Rome is nothing compared to what is happening to the United States in real time. To learn more, visit Collapse.news.

