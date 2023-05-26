Failed presidential candidate and political fossil John Kerry, a Democrat, is back in the news for ominous comments he recently made about how the only way for leftists to achieve their “net zero” climate goals is for farmers all around the world to stop growing food.

The illegitimate Joe Biden regime’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Kerry told an audience at the Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) AIM for Climate Summit the other day that “we can’t get to net zero, we won’t get this job done, unless agriculture is front and center as part of the solution.”

According to Kerry, he and other world leaders’ “lives depend” on farmers ceasing their operations. This will lower agriculture “emissions,” Kerry added, noting that he does not even call it climate change anymore – “it’s not change; it’s a crisis.”

“Mitigating methane is the fastest way to reduce warming in the short term,” Kerry declared to the audience, referring to the flatulence produced by cattle as they munch on grasses – or in the case of chemical agriculture, the gas these animals pass after eating genetically modified (GMO) corn and other industrial feed.

“Food and agriculture can contribute to a low-methane future by improving farmer productivity and resilience,” he further stated. “We welcome agriculture ministers participating in the implementation of the Global Methane Pledge.”

Unless a LOT more people stop eating, the planet will warm another half-degree by 2050, Kerry contends

The only people who should be allowed to eat meat are rich elitists like himself, was the overall message delivered by Kerry. Everyone else needs to stop eating, in essence, for the climate change plan to work.

“Food systems themselves contribute a significant amount of emissions just in the way in which we do the things we’ve been doing,” Kerry proclaimed.

“With a growing population on the planet – we just crossed the threshold of eight billion fellow citizens around the world – emissions from the food system alone are projected to cause another half a degree of warming by mid-century.”

Kerry called on world leaders from all around the world to massively scale back their citizens’ farming operations in order to keep the planet cooler and less warm as we move into the future.

“This sector needs innovation now more than ever,” Kerry said. “We’re facing record malnutrition at a time when agriculture, more than any other sector, is suffering from the impacts of the climate crisis.”

“We need economic, social and policy innovation in order to scale adaptation of these technical solutions and get them into the hands of folks in the fields of small farmers on a worldwide basis. This is the promise of AIM for Climate Summit.”

Fake president Biden recently pledged that the U.S. will, in fact, reach net zero emissions by the year 2050. How this happens depends entirely upon how many farms the globalist overlords can force out of business, resulting in much less food and far fewer mouths to feed.

Co-led by both the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), AIM for Climate is devoted to slashing farming emissions through investments in “innovation,” which more than likely means corporate bug-producing factories to replace meat for the general public.

The fight against “climate change” is left-wing code for a global genocide against the “useless eaters.” To learn more, visit GreenTyranny.news.

