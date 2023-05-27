Following its opening for the summer season, a well-liked beach in Chicago faced an immediate closure due to an incident involving gunfire. On Friday, just hours after welcoming visitors, North Avenue Beach had to be temporarily shut down.

Reports from FOX 32 indicate that around 1:26 p.m., a disturbance broke out among a group of approximately 80 to 100 teenagers gathered at the beach. The altercation escalated, leading to an individual brandishing a firearm and discharging shots. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and law enforcement swiftly took a juvenile suspect into custody.

This unfortunate incident occurred shortly after the city had officially opened 22 beaches for the summer, adding to concerns regarding public safety. Officials have been particularly vigilant in light of the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, striving to prevent a recurrence of last year’s unfortunate events. During the same holiday period in 2022, Chicago experienced a distressing toll, with nine murders and 42 injuries resulting from shootings throughout the city.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have announced an indefinite closure of the beach. Additionally, bag checks are being conducted at checkpoints along the city’s beachfront, aimed at enhancing security measures. These efforts are intended to prioritize public safety and ensure that residents and visitors can enjoy the beaches with a sense of security.