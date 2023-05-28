Editor’s Note: There seems to be a new climate change terrorist acting out for the sake of publicity every week. Generally, we do not highlight such stories because that’s exactly what they want us to do. In this case, seeing climate change cultists being charged with federal crimes caught my attention.

Some think they’re relatively harmless loonies crying for attention but doing far less harm that violent criminals. This is true, but it should not be dismissed that as most of the world continues to ignore them, eventually their actions will go beyond the realm of TikTok pranks until real damage is done and people are harmed. Loonies only stay non-violent for so long.

Here’s the news wire report:

Two individuals believed to be climate activists have been apprehended and now face federal charges for allegedly vandalizing a protective case surrounding Edgar Degas’ “Little Dancer Aged Fourteen” sculpture at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. The suspects, Timothy Martin (53) and Joanna Smith (53), surrendered to authorities after being indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States and injury to a National Gallery of Art exhibit, according to a statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C.

The indictment alleges that Martin, Smith, and other accomplices from the climate group Declare Emergency entered the art museum with the intention of damaging the sculpture. It is claimed that they smuggled paint in plastic water bottles and filmed themselves smearing the paint on the base and see-through case, sometimes using force against the 143-year-old artwork. They also reportedly informed two reporters from the Washington Post, who arrived and took photographs of the vandalism.

As a result of the incident on April 27, the sculpture sustained damage amounting to $2,400, leading to its removal from the galleries for 10 days for repairs.

The FBI’s Art Crime Team is currently investigating the vandalism, with support from the National Gallery of Art Police and the U.S. Park Police.

The charges against Martin and Smith carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The climate group Declare Emergency, which claimed responsibility for the attack, tweeted that their intention was to raise awareness about climate change. They stated that two concerned parents had made a statement at the National Gallery to highlight the potential consequences of climate change, including famine, floods, droughts, and destruction.

Declare Emergency also released a statement to Fox News Digital, expressing their understanding of the value of art while emphasizing the urgency of the climate change issue. They asserted that they needed to convey the severity of the situation through nonviolent means, aiming to engage with the climate emergency on an emotional level. According to the group, actions like the vandalism draw out the necessary emotional response to realize the gravity of the situation and motivate individuals to take action to save humanity.

