Now this is very serious, folks. A new report by Franchise Consulting Group has exposed that McDonald’s business model is in its dying days. Believe it or not, the biggest fast food chain in the entire world is facing rising unrest among franchisees that generate over two-thirds of its revenue in the U.S. and say the company is on a “destructive path.”
One of them has gone bankrupt and filed for bankruptcy just 45 days ago, and insiders familiar with the matter are saying that systemic risks are rapidly growing for the food service retailer given that about 30% of franchisees are currently insolvent.
To make things worse, by the end of 2023, 2,000 McDonald’s restaurants may disappear from U.S. cities. Pressure from regulators, labor tensions, and financial losses may force the fast food giant to sharply reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint this year as it faces a reckoning after years of mismanagement, according to the analysis.
The report notes that management is struggling to justify higher fees and other charges to franchisees that are already coping with rising wages and the unrelenting climb in costs for ingredients and packaging which have been eroding profits over the past few years.
Franchisees operate 95 percent of McDonald’s locations in the U.S. and generate about 70 percent of revenue in the country. The National Owners Association estimates that McDonald’s restaurants, on average, will generate less cash for a second straight year in 2023, further complicating the situation of operators that aren’t financially sound.
Squeezed by higher costs and grumbling at new operating rules, franchisees are joining a meeting this month with the company’s board to press their case in person. The session will give U.S. operators “an opportunity to share with the board of directors why we believe we are on a destructive path,” one group of owners said in an emailed newsletter to about 1,000 members.
Backed by analysts, many of them fear the franchise system is nearing a major crisis, some going so far as to suggest the business model is doomed.
“The CEO is sowing the seeds of our demise. We are a quick-serve fast-food restaurant, not a fast casual like Five Guys or Chipotle,” said one franchisee.
“The system is very lost at the moment,” said another franchisee. “Our menu boards are still bloated, and we are still trying to be too many things to too many people. Things are broken from the franchisee perspective.”
In a financial survey by the Nomura Group, a franchisee stated that the company is in the “throes of a deep depression, and nothing is changing” and exposed that roughly “30 percent of operators are now insolvent”. Another franchisee cited by the FCC report went as far as to speculate that McDonald’s is literally “facing its final days”.
In recent months, Americans have taken to social media to voice their outrage about the McDonald’s prices. They say the chain has become wildly overpriced while quality is deteriorating. For U.S. consumers, some of the biggest draws of eating at fast-food chains are convenience and comfort, but the biggest of them all is certainly affordability. And while McDonald’s customers reckon with higher fast-food bills, the company itself is also in the midst of a reckoning about its future.
The bankruptcies, the closings, and the layoffs demonstrate why analysts believe McDonald’s business model is collapsing.
Article and video cross-posted from Epic Economist.
Mickey D’s should just buy off the franchisees. Then sell to immigrants with families to work there. That’s how Chinese restaurants and local convenience shops survive…. BUT please teach the, personal hygiene so the health dept. won’t shut them down. Sell to Japanese or German immigrants, who are known for hygiene and want to come here.
Not so easy to do when franchises represent 95% of your stores.
Germans for their hygiene? That is a joke.
junk food is never good for your health but if you are a discerning shopper it’s ok on occasion. if mickey d’s were to go under the inner city urchins (who already are being pinched for places to shop and eat) will starve to death.
well….as the saying goes, no one gets out alive.
Corporate will never recognize the actual problem. Nobody wants junk azz fast food soy burgers for 8 plus bucks a meal. People only go to Mcdonald’s for quick food and It’s not even quick anymore. You wait in line forever. No fast food is quick anymore, it’s not worth going to sit in a drive through for 10 plus minutes for junk azz food. Add to that the utter sheet service you get from the bitter and hateful workers. Nope. I don’t eat fast food a lot, but when I do the buns are stale, the fries are unsalted, cold and old, and they can’t even bother to melt the cheese on the soy burger (we all know its mostly soy). McDonalds should die already. Their food is trash.
100% on point, but what city are you in that it’s $8 for a meal.. here in CA is the cheapest “value” meal is around $12.50 for mc chicken ligaments small fri and small diabetes woke coke! Even kids meals are around $8.
Their burgers are 100% real beef, but what kind of beef is up for debate. For all we know, it’s organ meats. The things that bother me are the following…
1. Quality. They’ve stopped using leaf lettuce, grilled chicken, decent tomatoes, and onion slices. Their portions are much smaller, which is just insulting. Their breakfast burritos used to be good and much, much larger. They stopped selling their best products. They use almost no bacon compared to how much they did use. The kids meals suck compared to what they used to be like. Their milkshakes aren’t real milk shakes and taste like chemicals. Etc. Etc. Etc. Basically, they got greedy and started feeding Americans garbage. They haven’t been good since the 90s and keep getting worse.
2. Prices are WAY too high for the shit they’re selling. I make my own burgers now and they’re a million times better. I also make my own milkshakes and they’re just like the good ones they had back in the 80s.
3. They treat their hardworking employees like garbage, cut their hours, force them to work double shifts with no breaks, don’t hire enough workers, and don’t pay them enough, when most employees are doing the work of 3 or more people. Oh…and god forbid you ever get sick or want time off for personal reasons (or even a funeral). The managers treat you like absolute garbage and it’s inexcusable.
4. If you try to take your grievances to anyone, don’t expect to be employed much longer. Retaliation is common. Especially in Minot, North Dakota. I worked there. It sucks and most McDonald’s I’ve been to around the country are not much better.
Final Notes:Basically, if they ran things how they did in the 80s and made the food the way they used to, customers would probably start flooding back. As it stands now, I don’t think they’ll stay in business if they keep this up. Also…big one…bring back the fun stuff for kids. REAL Happy Meals, not this apple slices crap and retarded crappy toys. Remember beanie babies and pound puppies? Remember transformers? People loved that stuff.
Bring back McDonald’s promotions like drinking glass sets, t-shirts, and cookies. Bring back Ronald and gang. Screw PC garbage. Catering to the 5 percent and ignoring your real customers is sick.
The problem with McDonald’s is that they think their customers are beyond stupid. Their ads cater exclusively to the 13%, donated millions to the BLM grifters who not only damaged the Ronald McDonalds Houses, but then bought themselves lavish mansions. McDonald’s also jumps on the $15 an hour bandwagon and passing those costs to the customer, making their food too pricey for what it is. Add in all the violent locals they attract, it’s just not a good family friendly place to go anymore. They also allowed lazy workers to keep their milkshake machines down so often it became a global joke.
Sad.
An era dying..
America on rise after WW2 is disappearing.
20 minute wait in line, Then you get your order and hope they don’t send you to the parking spot of no return because an item was not ready with the rest of your order. Then there is the get home from McD’s only to realize they gave you the wrong order, then treat you like it was your fault for the mistake. I hate when half the slice of cheese has stuck to the box inside. It’s just not worth the hassle anymore.
Service and quality have been lacking for some time. Our small town has a Mickey D’s that has absolutely the worst service ever… I’ve lived here 29 years, and the service there has always been shiite. And other locations aren’t much better. We got a new Burger King recently. Their service is even worse than McD. Yet, our Dairy Queen’s service is spectacular in comparison. Go figure.
After having studied history for 55 years and reading thousands of books and articles, I’ve come to a solid conclusion; liberalism is a mental illness. And the Democratic Party is a very sick puppy. Have a great Memorial Day weekend.
It took you 55 years to figure it out? Not 5 minutes? Slow learner.
Crap food for low life people. Just take a glance at the super sized folks eating that poison. Big Pharma loves the Donald’s customers.
The destroyer of civilizations, the 13% are not part of rural America. In my small town the McDonald’s has zero of these diverse, vibrant folks and the food and service is not bad at all. It’s still over priced for junk food but it’s good enough for a quick meal. And the milk shake machine always in service.
Get out of the city’s, rural America is the last bastion of true civilization.
McDonalds deserves to belly up. For years they have been selling “hamburgers” and “chicken” that tastes like cardboard infused fake meat. I rarely buy any fast food anymore except Chic-Fil-A; because typically, the people serving you look unkept, tattooed up, or like meth heads. You KNOW if they don’t clean their bodies, they aren’t clean with your food. I heard Chic recruits from churches, but the pool is still Gen Z kids, which tells you a lot.
Still, I guess the least the church provides a potential employee pool for a higher class of losers, though; since Chic servers are cleaner and neater. Chic does pay more, too. Whatever they’re doing, ALL the Chic drive-throughs in my area are two lane and still are backed up with multiple cars, no matter what time of day you go. McDonalds, Arby’s, Burger King, Hardee’s, etc. rarely have much of a wait, even at lunch time.
I knew McDonalds was in trouble a few decades ago when management caved to a few Vegans complaining about minor amounts of beef content in their French fries which just happened to make those fries by far the best in the industry. They degraded the fries to please people who would burst into flame if they ever walked through the doors of one of their restaurants. Incredibly stupid.
In every timeline the dinosaurs always go extinct.
The oldest companies on the planet are small family owned businesses. The law of diminishing returns is very real and inescapable.
what dishonest crap, used to sell gold and silver.
What do they expect? Advertising is lie after lie; food amount is smaller; they don’t even use clean meat for burgers and/or chicken; they are slower than molasses in January; their help is rude, slow and uneducated; the should have kept the old original design of the outside AND inside the building; they lost the touch from the originals; oh, and the taste isn’t all that great; their prices are too high (and don’t tell me the corp bosses aren’t making millions!!!
What a bunch of whiners. I can’t believe how many people unload all their gripes in these comment sections, like anyone cares. The company is having trouble in these hard financial times like everyone else. I’m going to McDonalds the very next chance I get. Maybe they won’t be around much longer, who knows? Whining about everything doesn’t fix anything.