Since the Covid-19 “vaccines” were rolled out 2.5 years ago, many Americans have been noticing Big Pharma companies exerting their influence. Pfizer in particular has become a meme through their constant advertising on television. It seems like everything from the Oscars to soap operas are “Brought to Your By Pfizer.”

But their “charitable” contributions since the rollout of the jabs are even more striking than their control over medical propaganda. We knew they had politicians and news organizations in their back pockets, but what about colleges, medical associations, and hospitals? Surely institutions of higher learning and medical professionals tasked with keeping us healthy are immune to Big Pharma bribery, right?

Wrong.

Here’s a thread by attorney Aaron Siri that should open some eyes:

Pfizer donations to universities in 2021, of course, had no influence on those universities’ Covid-19 vaccine guidance.

Pfizer donations to hospitals in 2021, of course, had no influence on those hospitals’ Covid-19 vaccine guidance.

Pfizer donations to professional medical associations in 2021, of course, had no influence on those associations’ Covid-19 vaccine guidance.

Pfizer donations to cancer organizations in 2021, of course, had no influence on those organizations’ Covid-19 vaccine guidance.

Pfizer donations to heart related medical organizations in 2021, of course, had no influence on those organizations’ Covid-19 vaccine guidance.

That’s a pretty big, albeit incomplete list. This also doesn’t show grants or other moneys that were given to individuals to help them with research projects or to pay them for “consultation.” In other words, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Truly Christian. Truly conservative. Buy gold and silver from a company that does not hate your worldview. Kirk Elliott will deliver to your door or help you protect your retirement with “smart money” bullion… no gimmicks or high-pressure sales tactics.

For Big Pharma to convince people they needed to get injected with an experimental drug that caused more health problems and deaths than the disease it didn’t really help to prevent, they needed the “smart” people onboard. They bought allegiance.