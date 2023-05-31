The tapes are coming again. After the firing of Tucker Carlson by Fox News, the lone journalist who had access to the January 6 tapes no longer had a venue to report on more than he initially did. Now, House Republicans are releasing the tapes to more journalists.

This is good news, but there’s a huge asterisk that must be addressed. We weren’t promised a filtered view of the January 6 tapes through elite journalists. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy said he would release all of the tapes to the public. That hasn’t happened, and unless something changes soon it appears it’s never going to happen.

Two of the journalists selected to receive the tapes are superb. It doesn’t get much better than John Solomon from Just The News and Julie Kelly from American Greatness when it comes to releasing such important information. A third unnamed journalist is also getting the tapes. Since they’re unnamed, we can assume that it’s either a news outlet that still hasn’t decided who’s going to take the lead on the project or it’s a leftist corporate media hack. We’ll know soon enough.

But letting journalists see the tapes and telling us what they found is a far cry from the huge potential benefits of releasing the tapes to the public. Unleashing the power of American patriots to find and disseminate useful information would be exponentially more powerful. We will get some truths from the journalists with access, but it’s impossible for them to find it all regardless of how big their teams are.

On a side note, it’s telling that Congresswoman Greene was selected to deliver the good but not great news. Ever since the GOP won a majority in the House, Greene has been in lockstep with McCarthy. What’s going on with that?

Here are the details of the release from Harold Hutchison from Daily Caller News Foundation:

Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Release of Jan. 6 Tapes to More Outlets: ‘Unfettered Access’

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia announced Wednesday that the tapes showing the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building would be released to more journalists.

John Solomon of JustTheNews.com, Julie Kelly of American Greatness and an unnamed outlet will receive “unfettered access” to the over 41,000 hours of video footage of the Capitol riot, the Georgia congresswoman posted on Twitter.

Huge news: As I promised the J6 tapes will be released. @SpeakerMcCarthy will give @jsolomonReports, @Julie_kelly2, and a third outlet unfettered access to the J6 tapes. Their reporting on it starts tomorrow! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 31, 2023

“As I promised the J6 tapes will be released. @SpeakerMcCarthy will give @jsolomonReports, @Julie_kelly2, and a third outlet unfettered access to the J6 tapes,” Greene tweeted. “Their reporting on it starts tomorrow!”

Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, the Speaker of the House, previously provided then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a co-founder of the Daily Caller and Daily Caller News Foundation, access to the tapes, Axios reported. Previous reports indicated that the amount of footage was 14,000 hours.

Truly Christian. Truly conservative. Buy gold and silver from a company that does not hate your worldview. Kirk Elliott will deliver to your door or help you protect your retirement with “smart money” bullion… no gimmicks or high-pressure sales tactics.

On March 6, Carlson aired video of the riot that showed Capitol Police officers escorting one protestor, the “QAnon shaman,” through the halls of the building. Carlson also showed video of Republican Sen. John Hawley of Missouri being escorted with other members of Congress from the Capitol, saying the Jan. 6 Committee selectively edited it to target Hawley.

Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York attacked Carlson for airing the footage and demanded that Fox News prevent Carlson from airing more footage. Fox News announced Carlson’s departure April 24.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact [email protected].