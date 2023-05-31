When I saw the headline, I had to make sure I wasn’t reading it from a satire site. It’s not.

Tara Reade, the former staffer for then-Senator Joe Biden who credibly accused him of sexually assaulting her, has defected to Russia for her safety.

According to Russian news outlet Sputnik:

Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer, came forward in April 2020 and filed a criminal complaint against then-presumptive Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden, accusing him of sexual assault in 1993. Even though some Democratic congresswomen said they believe her, not only were her claims downplayed by the US mainstream press, but she was also subjected to smears, a criminal probe, and intimidation.

After Biden’s 2024 re-election announcement, Reade reiterated her accusations and expressed willingness to testify in the GOP-controlled House of Representatives. However, in early May, Tara released a cryptic message saying that if something happens to her, all roads would lead to Biden. Reade opted to come to Russia to protect her life.

Wow.

Reade had recently posted that she is “not suicidal“:

I want to make something clear. If something happens to me, all roads lead to Joe Biden.

Joe Biden and DNC political machine threats, bullying and intimidation over the last three years will not work.

I am not suicidal. I should not be under investigation nor am I a foreign agent. I am a private citizen. I was a former staffer of Joe Biden’s that has chosen to step forward to tell the truth. The tactics using intimidation and bullying to silence me and suppress me using DOJ and FBI and social media will not work. Leave me alone. I will testify under oath in Congress if asked to do so and tell what happened and what I know. The Biden corruption must end. Period Thank you [Marjorie Taylor Greene] and [Matt Gaetz] for inviting me to testify and caring about the truth!

Now, she’s trying to make sure she doesn’t end up in jail on trumped up charges or buried by the Biden Crime Family.

“I’m still kind of in a daze a bit but I feel very good,” Reade told Sputnik. “I feel very surrounded by protection and safety. And I just really so appreciate Maria [Butina] and everyone who’s been giving me that at a time when it’s been very difficult to know if I’m safe or not.”

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Reade was attacked ferociously by Democrats. They attempted to discredit her story despite credible accounts and even a call by her mother to show host Larry King in 1993 about the incident.

If this was some sort of attack against Biden’s presidency, then it’s been in the works for three decades.

According to Breitbart:

In March of 2020, Tara Reade claimed that then-senator Joe Biden sexually assaulted her while she served as an aide in his Senate offices during the Clinton administration. Shortly thereafter, she detailed her account in multiple interviews and filed a criminal complaint against the former vice president with the Washington, D.C., police department.

A former neighbor of Reade and Reade’s brother have both publicly stated that Reade told them of the alleged assault in the 1990s. Evidence also suggests that Reade’s mother called into CNN’s Larry King in the 1990s to complain about a prominent senator with whom her daughter had “problems.”

“I just didn’t want to walk home and walk into a cage or be killed, which is basically my two choices,” Reade told Sputnik. “[The decision to go to Russia] was very difficult. I’m not an impulsive person. I really take my time and sort of analyze data points. And from what I could see based on the cases and based on what was happening and sort of the push for them to not want me to testify, I felt that while this election is gearing up and there’s so much at stake, I’m almost better off here and just being safe. My dream is to live in both places, but it may be that I only live in this place and that’s okay.”

Will the Biden Crime Family let out a sigh of relief with Reade out of the country or are they now more concerned that they can’t easily get to her?