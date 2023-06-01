Since the days following the launch of the Covid-19 “vaccines,” it was clear the jabs were harmful, especially to the most vulnerable. Among those were pregnant women whose bodies are acting as a vessel at the time.

Yet the CDC, FDA, WHO, and other “medical” organizations claimed from the start that the jabs were safe for pregnant women and encouraged them to get injected as often as possible. Many of us tried to ring the alarm bells, but we were censored and drowned out by “doctors” and “journalists” who were complicit in hiding the truth.

Among the chief vaxx-pushers for pregnant women was CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. She has been notably silent in recent weeks as even corporate media has been forced to acknowledge the jabs are inherently dangerous for pregnant women and preborn babies.

Conservative actor Rob Schneider called her out:

That the United States of America’s @CDC and it’s Director, @CDCDirector Rochelle Walensky pushed and promoted pregnant women to get C19 Vax when the agency KNEW it was causing miscarriages is a crime against humanity. #Nuremberg2

Many who have been pushing against the jabs have become complacent with the greatly reduced appetite for people to get injected. But it’s imperative that we continue to spread the word because there are plenty of people out there who have no idea how dangerous the Covid-19 “vaccines” really are.