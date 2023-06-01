Billionaire Twitter-Tesla-SpaceX owner Elon Musk is a true political enigma. At times he seems to be a full-blown libertarian. At other times he seems as “woke” and leftist as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He’s all for free speech but actively endorses the Chinese Communist Party’s authoritarianism. He’s worried about artificial intelligence while investing into its advancement.

His perspectives are all over the board, but he gets it very right when it comes to children “transitioning.”

In response to a Tweet about increased suicides among those who have transitioned, he posted:

This is a major problem. I will be actively lobbying to criminalize making severe, irreversible changes to children below the age of consent.

Shame on those who advocate this! It is utterly contemptible.

Normally, when someone says they will be “actively lobbying” it’s a statement without bite. But Musk has the influence to properly lobby for change. He also has the platform, of course.

Adults should be able to do whatever they want to do with their bodies as long as it doesn’t affect another person. Children should not enjoy such rights because they lack the maturity to understand the permanent impact of their decisions.