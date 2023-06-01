Remember when RINO Speaker of the House said Democrats hated the debt deal he cut with Joe Biden? As it turns out, he got rolled. Hard. Democrats hated the deal so much that they outvoted Republicans in the House to get it passed with ease.

In total, nearly a third of the Republican caucus voted against the bill. It should have been more. McCarthy loyalists lined up to kiss the ring, but considering the minimal concessions Republicans got in exchange for suspending the debt limit for 19 months, it’s unfathomable that any conservative who voted for it actually liked what they saw.

As Senator Mike Lee noted:

The Biden-McCarthy Debt Expansion Act just passed the House. To those who thought this was a Republican bill, the numbers don’t lie: 165 Democrats voted for it, and only 149 Republicans joined them. Those voting against it included 71 heroic Republicans and only 46 Democrats.

Lee further predicted fallout for Republicans who supported it, posting, “Once the Biden-McCarthy deal is fully understood, it will be about as popular with Republican voters as Bud Light … purchased on sale at Target.”

Once the Biden-McCarthy deal is fully understood, it will be about as popular with Republican voters as Bud Light … purchased on sale at Target. pic.twitter.com/HcpvXhymAn — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 1, 2023

It’s time for a motion to vacate.

Conservatives on Twitter noticed the odd vote counts.

More Democrats voted for this “historic conservative victory” than Republicans. What a joke. — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) June 1, 2023

More Democrats voted for the debt deal disaster than Republicans – it's clear which party got more benefits from it. The Swamp won. The American people lost. pic.twitter.com/htGZyPlmGk — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) June 1, 2023

🚨More Dems vote for McCarthy’s debt explosion than GOP. Devastating for the Speaker 🚨 https://t.co/2QBJKfWcGe — Russ Vought (@russvought) June 1, 2023

More Democrats voted in favor of the "Fiscal Responsibility Act" than Republicans. That should tell you all you need to know about @SpeakerMcCarthy. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) June 1, 2023

165 D’s compared to 149 R’s voted for this “historic” deal with “historic” cuts. The Uniparty is a very real thing. pic.twitter.com/gotFCVvqz9 — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) June 1, 2023

Yes, it’s time for a motion to vacate.