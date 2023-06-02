The Associated Press (AP) has been putting out a whole lot of glowing climate change propaganda lately, including endorsements for what it describes as “Joe Biden’s hard-hat environmentalism.” It turns out that the AP is being paid by the climate industry to peddle such tripe, much like how Pfizer pays for fake news segments promoting Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines.”

The Federalist conducted an analysis recently that specifically looks at AP stories about “climate change,” “global warming,” and “climate disaster.” Such stories number in the hundreds, and in 2022 alone, the AP took in $8 million in “grant” money for the favor.

All that money goes straight into the AP‘s so-called “Climate Journalism Initiative,” which aims to employ 20 brand-new reporters whose job it will be to “transform how the AP covers the climate story.” Did these alleged reporters come up with the phrase “Biden’s hard-hat environmentalism,” we wonder?

In another of AP climate brainwashing, reporters mentioned former top Clinton adviser John Podesta, who is repeatedly quoted as overseeing the Biden regime’s Inflation Reduction Act and the $369 billion that was allotted for the regime’s green energy endeavors.

Nowhere in the AP report is it mentioned even once that Podesta has a questionably devious political history, having been dubbed the “White House cleanup chief” during the corrupt Clinton years.

“As a wire service, the hard-hat rebranding from the AP will appear in thousands of newspapers across the world as news,” writes The Federalist‘s Larry Behrens. “We don’t know if the millions the AP received for climate coverage played a role in helping Biden rebrand his energy policy, and that’s precisely the point.”

(Related: According to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running for president, “mega billionaires” are behind the climate change scam and the tyranny it is foisting upon us all.)

As they bankrupt local newspapers, the climate machine is replacing their reporters with new climate propagandists

As the world forges ahead into the abyss of the digital age, local newspapers everywhere are either struggling to survive or are already bankrupt. And ready to replace them are the hordes of climate propagandists being hired by the likes of the AP and funded by the federal government with your tax dollars.

It is a devious scheme that has been a long time coming, and the plan all along has been to eliminate all truthful reporting by starving the independent media of funding. Once obliterated, the climate brigade lies in wait to rebuild from the ashes a new “green”-centric propaganda machine, which it is now doing all across the country and around the world.

“It is no secret that across the country, particularly in rural areas, newspapers are struggling to survive,” Behrens explains.

“It’s not unusual to walk into a small-town newspaper and find one person covering what used to be two or even three different full-time positions. The environmental left recognized this struggle and is now providing money and reporter reeducation to fill the void with its own version of the news.”

One recent example of this is the nationally recognized Poynter Institute, which offered $15,000 grants to reporters or newsrooms willing to cover the Great Lakes area of North America – but with a catch. In order to qualify, potential grantees have to provide Poynter with “A brief description of what they will probe, why they believe there is a story to be told, and how they plan to report the story.”

In other words, in order to get that sweet, sweet cash, a reporter or newsroom must report the way Poynter expects: with a pro-climate change bent that accelerates the “green”-ification of the planet.

The Poynter Institute, by the way, gets “funding support” from the Joyce Foundation, which according to documents filed with the IRS is funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the brainchild of billionaire climate darling Michael Bloomberg.

