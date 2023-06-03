President Donald J Trump is famous for more reasons that we can list in an article, but there’s one characteristic that is also relatively unique. Beyond the business building, television shows, and being President of the United States, he is also a world-class nickname bestower.

Sleep Joe. Lyin’ Ted. Crooked Hillary. Pocahontas. That last one has always held a special place in my heart.

He has a new nickname, though this time it’s not being directed at his political foes. He made a nickname for us, his supporters. What does he call us?

MAGADONIANS!

Some have asked if Magadonians are from Magadonia and if so, where is Magadonia? So I did some checking, and it is located somewhere in MaraLagonia… pic.twitter.com/rDv2E0QorH — Manic Contrarian 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@ManicContrarian) June 2, 2023

Okay, so it may take some getting used to for some.

Whether you find it clever or disrespectful likely depends on whether you’re a Trump supporter or not. To his fans, he can often do no wrong, especially with nicknames. To supporters of his opponents, nothing impresses them.

His fans generally loved it:

I LOVE MY MAGADONIANS!!!😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/XUghpTgpRR — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) June 2, 2023

I hope it sticks.