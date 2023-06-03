“People of color” living in the West Oakland community of the San Francisco Bay are demanding reparations because they claim that global warming is causing sea levels to rise and unearth toxic chemicals hidden in the soil, supposedly displacing them throughout the community.

Like many communities across the United States, West Oakland has an industrial past that has since been replaced with housing and other uses. As a result, the people who live there are sometimes exposed to hidden chemicals in the soil, which can only be remedied, according to West Oakland residents, by delivering “climate justice.”

Because of the media’s constant fearmongering about man-made “climate change,” area residents now fear that the waters of the San Francisco Bay will rise so much that pockets of pollution will end up getting strewn across their yards and in their local playgrounds. More than 130 sites, they claim, are now at risk of contamination.

So-called “climate scientists” are also fueling the paranoia by publicly warning that plumes of toxic waste will migrate underground as sea levels rise, exposing people of color to contamination.

“These are environmental health issues that need to be addressed now,” proclaimed Rachel Morello-Frosch, a researcher with Toxic Tides, a program of UC Berkeley that receives funding to fearmonger about this mythical threat.

Only black people are negatively affected by toxins that require reparations, according to activists

Frosch reportedly told NPR that she believes financial reparations need to be delivered immediately in order to save West Oakland’s communities of color from the toxic tides – but only those with dark skin, apparently.

White people who live in the area are of no concern, it would appear since the demanded climate reparations are also supposedly necessary to address “historical racism in housing, economics, and the policies of the past,” to quote one news source.

“The reparation movement is the next level of civil rights,” said 75-year-old black woman, environmental activist, and area resident Margaret Gordon, who says she fears that hidden underground toxins will only add to the severe environmental challenges in West Oakland.

“We should not be in a position of just surviving – we should be thriving,” she added. “There’s tons of pollution, or toxics, in the ground. You cannot put up a garden without having your soil tested. It still comes down to race.”

What Gordon meant by “it still comes down to race,” in this context, would seem to imply that only black people are dealing with toxins in West Oakland. Area residents with white or light skin are apparently not under any threat from hidden underground toxins, and thus do not need or deserve any climate reparations.

Truly Christian. Truly conservative. Buy gold and silver from a company that does not hate your worldview. Kirk Elliott will deliver to your door or help you protect your retirement with “smart money” bullion… no gimmicks or high-pressure sales tactics.

In Gordon’s view, climate justice will help “historically marginalized communities,” to quote the DailyMail Online (U.K.), to repair the harm caused by past decisions to allow toxic industries to operate in their neighborhoods, “essentially devaluing the lives of black people.”

“Let’s talk about reparations,” Gordon said. “We would have longstanding sustainability. I would know there’s going to be housing for my children and grandchildren, so there’ll be a job for them.”

Gordon told the media that she believes black people in West Oakland were confined to the toxic neighborhoods because of racist lending policies, which prevented them from seeking housing elsewhere.

“The full freedom to say, ‘I can leave or I can stay,’” Gordon demanded. “Or, ‘I have the freedom, the values, and the finances to make the future I want.’”

The latest news about raging climate fanaticism can be found at ClimateAlarmism.news.

Sources include: