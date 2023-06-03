“The Streisand effect is an unintended consequence of attempts to hide, remove, or censor information, where it instead leads to increased awareness of that information. It is named after American singer and actress Barbra Streisand, whose attempt to suppress the California Coastal Records Project’s photograph of her cliff-top residence in Malibu, California, taken to document California coastal erosion, inadvertently drew greater attention to the photograph in 2003.” – Wikipedia

Barbra Streisand’s infamous incident may be small potatoes compared to what has happened with the Daily Wire‘s documentary, “What Is a Woman?” The Matt Walsh film was supposed to get some new attention with its release on Twitter, but man-made problems created by ultra-woke employees at the company hampered it. The Tweet with the video was censored, suppressed, given warning labels, and users were prevented from sharing it. Its reach was intentionally limited until Elon Musk stepped in. Twice.

Now, it’s sitting at over 133 MILLION views and rising. If the radical leftists at Twitter had done nothing at all, the video would have been lucky to break 5 million views. Lest we forget, this wasn’t a premier. The documentary was released last year. It wasn’t even particularly pertinent today as many leftists have come to grips with the lunacy of their inability to define “woman” last year.

The documentary as a whole is a necessary wake up call for those who have been indoctrinated and it offers excellent ammunition for those of us who are fighting to prevent the spread of LGBTQIA+ supremacy.

As Musk noted, this is an example of “world champion Streisand Effect!”

Definitely world champion Streisand Effect! This is being covered almost everywhere on Earth. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2023