The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) is working on an AI system to monitor global transactions. It says it’s in an effort to combat money laundering.

The system, dubbed Project Aurora, will use machine learning to track financial transactions globally to flag patterns of money laundering. According to the BIS, the system can identify money laundering structures performed by money mules.

However, for the system to achieve its goal, governments and corporate banks will have to allow streamlined access and open their systems for the AI to monitor transactions. Some banks already use AI systems to flag unusual behavior. However, Project Aurora will require global access on a terrifying scale in terms of privacy.

The idea of combatting “money laundering” is being used to justify giving governments and banks surveillance power over financial transactions.

The project could be abused to target people for both their financial and political activities.

The BIS is also working on Project Icebreaker, which would create a system where all banks can regulate and homogenize all currencies to create one global exchange model and give the BIS the power to punish and country or company that goes against its ideologies.

Editor’s Commentary: This is far bigger news than conservative and alternative media is portraying. Kudos to Reclaim The Net and Ken Macon for bringing this forward. More need to as Americans must be made aware of this ugly leg of the globalist elite cabal’s plans.

A move of this magnitude helps those seeking a one world digital currency in three ways. First is the obvious one as it opens the doors wide open to invasion of financial privacy far beyond anything we’ve seen thus far. Second, as noted by Macon, this is a necessary step in order to implement Central Bank Digital Currencies through Project Icebreaker. Third, using Artificial Intelligence means coordinating mass closures and redistribution of accounts will be simple compared to the current system which requires many hands to try to stir the pot.

In short, this streamlines the realization of our draconian financial future. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes. Stay frosty.