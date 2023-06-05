According to a local activist who spoke to Fox News, San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s strategy to combat crime and homelessness in the city is proving ineffective. Richie Greenberg, a community activist, expressed concern over the prevalence of drug dealing, drug use, and open crime in San Francisco.

In response to the crisis, Mayor Breed announced several emergency measures to address homelessness and requested federal assistance to tackle the escalating crime rates. In an attempt to dismantle the local fentanyl markets, Governor Gavin Newsom dispatched the National Guard to San Francisco in April.

Greenberg and other residents attribute the rise in crime to lenient drug enforcement laws and urge local leaders to take action against open-air drug markets. Greenberg criticized the lack of progress in curbing crime and expressed disappointment with the city’s leadership.

A recent clash occurred between Mayor Breed and the Board of Supervisors during an outdoor meeting in the Tenderloin neighborhood. The mayor presented a budget plan that did not allocate funds for an emergency response center, as requested by Board President Aaron Peskin, to combat public drug dealing. The meeting was eventually relocated indoors due to protesters chanting against increased police presence.

Things are changing in SF. This is from Aaron Peskin, an OG of the progressive wing of the Board of Supes: "The Mayor has the power to order the police into the Plaza and arrest every drug dealer right now. She should do that, right now. Yes, they will be 'out' in less than… — Leighton 明 Woodhouse (@lwoodhouse) May 24, 2023

Opponents of stronger law enforcement, including city supervisor Dean Preston, argue that increased police spending and arrests will not solve the crime problems. Greenberg suggested that Peskin’s plan is exerting pressure on Mayor Breed.

Greenberg emphasized the lack of progress since Mayor Breed’s promise to clean up the city, highlighting the impact on the local economy and tourism industry. He called for a significant increase in law enforcement and a coordinated effort to apprehend drug dealers and improve safety on the streets.

Notably, the San Francisco Police Department currently faces a significant staffing shortage of 541 officers, according to city data.

In conclusion, Greenberg emphasized the need for immediate and comprehensive action, urging city leaders to deploy more law enforcement personnel and implement effective strategies to eliminate drug-related crime. The activist expressed concern for the city’s well-being, including the economy, tourism, and the closure of businesses, urging authorities to take action and restore safety to the community.