The push to replace real beef with other forms of protein has been ramping up in recent weeks. The powers-that-be want us to stop eating steaks and instead eat cricket burgers or lab-grown meat replacements as our protein. Ireland is even considering culling 200,000 cows to meet their climate change virtue signaling goals.

But their climate change argument is patently false. Recent studies have shown growing meat in a lab is actually as much as 25-times worse for the environment than producing the same amount of real beef. Corporate media is barely reporting on it, but they’ve been forced to mention it over the past couple of weeks thanks to the persistence of those championing the truth.

One such champion is Dr. Joseph Mercola who recently noted:

While the fake meat industry is being touted as an environmentally friendly and sustainable way to feed the world, the true intent is to recreate the kind of global control that Monsanto and others achieved through patented GMO seed development. In the end, lab-created meats are worse for the environment than livestock and will undoubtedly deteriorate human health to boot, just like GMO grains have.

Dr. Mercola also said, “Each kilo of cultured meat produces anywhere from 542 pounds (246 kilos) to 3,325 pounds (1,508 kg) of carbon dioxide emissions, making the climate impact of cultured meat four to 25 times greater than that of conventional beef.”

Jason Nelson, CEO of freeze-dried food company Prepper All-Naturals, has focused his team on producing as much shelf-stable all-American beef as they can have slaughtered. It is his belief that beef cattle will be systematically removed from the American food supply in the coming years and even months with attacks from multiple angles. The climate change argument is only one of them.

“They prey on the ignorance of the average mainstream media watcher who nods along as they’re being told cow farts will kill them,” Nelson said. “It’s patently ludicrous but they need something shocking in order to get people to comply when they try to outlaw real meat. And they will. They’re already trying to do it.”

We benefit when readers do business with Prepper All-Naturals and wholeheartedly support their “Whole Cows” label.

“The day will come when they’ll ask my company to replace our real beef from all-American cows with their version of bovine protein,” Nelson continued. “I’ve already told everyone who works for me that we’ll shut it down before we freeze dry a single sliver of lab-grown fake meat.”

As Dr. Mercola and Nelson have said, the climate change reasoning for going after cows is just an excuse for the powers-that-be to exercise control over the people. As Henry Kissinger famously said, “Who controls the food supply controls the people.”

Beef has been readily available and relatively inexpensive for decades. Villainizing cows as culprits in their climate change hoax is diabolical, but it’s also effective. Cities across the nation, invariably run by Democrats, are looking into limiting the amount of beef that can be sold, bought, and consumed.

“This isn’t just some ideological crusade,” Nelson said. “We launched this company last year because we saw the writing on the wall and knew they’d try to make Americans eat bugs or pseudo-meat or something worse. I didn’t serve this nation to then watch it implode over bald-faced lies.”

Nelson, a former member of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines, resigned in 2021 due to the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. He then ran for Congress against RINO Pete Sessions in 2022, losing in the primaries.

“We’re proud of our product,” he said. “As far as we know we’re the only company in America that offers freeze dried Ribeye, NY Strip, Tenderloin, and Sirloin that’s shelf-stable for over a decade. Other prepper food companies sell ‘beef crumbles’ and cow scraps they buy for cheap that barely passes as food. I’d almost rather eat bugs. Almost.”

Visit Whole Cows and use promo code “real cows” for 15% off your purchase from this veteran-owned, America First company.