British multinational luxury vehicle manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover is recalling nearly 6,400 I-Pace electric crossover SUVs in the U.S. due to the very high risk that their batteries might catch fire when they overheat.

Jaguar’s I-Pace is just the latest electric vehicle plowing the roads and highways of the U.S. recalled due to safety issues. It isn’t even the first to be recalled due to the potential fire hazard of its battery. (Related: Over 1.1 million Tesla electric cars in China RECALLED over dangerous braking defect.)

Jaguar first launched I-Pace in 2018, its first and only supposedly “zero-emission” car model, although it has promised to invest over $18 billion over the next five years to develop and manufacture more EVs, including a brand new electric Jaguar in 2025.

Documents posted on Wednesday, May 31, by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) noted that the recall covers I-Pace SUVs with model years from 2019 through 2024.

The NHTSA’s announcement notes that the vehicle’s batteries were made by South Korean tech giant LG Energy Solution, which is currently under investigation by the agency after five other automakers – General Motors, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Volkswagen – issued recalls from February 2020 due to possible defects that could cause stalling or fires.

The probe against the South Korean company began in April 2022 and is covering more than 138,000 electric vehicles that have the company’s lithium-ion batteries installed. They mostly involve internal battery failures that can massively increase the risk of fires.

Jaguar to replace batteries and update battery modulating software

Jaguar noted that its engineering team has not determined whether the battery pack assembly is defective or a cause of reported thermal overloads, but out of an abundance of caution decided to recall the vehicles as a response to the NHTSA’s warning.

An internal investigation found at least eight instances of I-Paces in the U.S. catching fire, but no accidents or injuries, according to a company filing with the NHTSA.

Jaguar, owned by Indian car manufacturing giant Tata Motors, told customers that they should park their I-Paces away from structures until recall repairs are completed. If possible, they should also charge their I-Paces outdoors. Owners with any other concerns or questions are referred to their local dealers.

Jaguar’s plan during the recall is to update the I-Pace’s battery energy control module software either with a dealer or online. Dealers are also instructed to replace battery modules as needed.

LG Energy Solution similarly noted that it is working with Jaguar on the update to the battery-managing software on the affected I-Pace models while the incidents that led to the recall are being investigated.

“LG Energy Solution continues to closely work with our client Jaguar Land Rover to ensure that the investigation is concluded,” the company said in a statement a day after the NHTSA documents were published.

